Dia Mirza Wedding Pictures: Bride-To-Be Surprises Us In Cute White Dress, As She Flaunts Her Engagement Ring!
Dia Mirza surprised us all with her wedding announcement. The Kaafir actress is all set to get married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15. The latest set of pictures of the actress have gone viral on the social media and Dia was a vision to behold in her dress. We have decoded her ensemble and look for you.
So, Dia Mirza wore a white-hued lace dress that we so loved. The diva looked amazing in her high-neck white dress, which was enhanced by floral-cut trimmings and applique. The sleeves of her dress were puffed and accentuated by floral embroidery. It was a short dress with sheer accents and Dia paired it with a white-hued translucent veil, which gave her look a bridal touch. She also wore a sash, which had the words, 'Bride To Be'. And her 'Bride' crown absolutely had all our attention.
The Sanju actress spruced up her avatar with drop earrings but also flaunted the engagement ring. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and dark kohl. The long side-parted sleek tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about Dia Mirza's dress and look? Let us know that.
Congratulations, Dia Mirza!
Courtesy: Instagram