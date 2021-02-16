Dia Mirza Makes For The Regal Bride In Her Traditional Red Saree And Stunning Jewellery; Pictures Inside Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai yesterday i.e., on 15 February 2021. The actress got married as per the Hindu rituals in the garden area of her Bandra residence in the presence of both families and close friends. After the wedding ceremony, the couple distributed the sweets to paparazzi and posed for them as a husband and wife. Dia looked like a regal bride as she got dressed in a traditional red saree and stunning jewellery. So, let us take a close look at her saree and decode it for bridal fashion inspiration.

So, Dia Mirza was the beautiful bride ever in her traditional red banarasi saree, which came from the noted label Raw Mango. It was accentuated by golden checked patterns with dots on them. Her saree also featured thick zari border that enhanced the look of her saree. She draped the pallu of her saree in an open style and dragged it towards the front from the other side. The Thappad actress teamed it with a sweetheart-neckline plain silk blouse and accessorised her look with gorgeous jewellery. She opted for green-pearls detailed gold-toned maang tikka, a pair of heavy jhumkas, a statement gold neckpiece, green Maharashtrian bangles, gold kadas, and rings.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Dia Mirza sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. A red bindi, filled brows, black kohl, mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and light red lip shade spruced up her traditional bridal look. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a neat bun and adorned it with a white mogra.

On the other hand, Vaibhav looked dapper groom in his white ensemble that consisted of a full-sleeved long kurta, matching churidar bottoms, and bandhgala. His bandhgala featured black buttons and a pocket-square. He completed his look with a pair of brown shoes and sported a beige turban that had intricate prints. With wrist-watch, ring, and stubble beard, he rounded out his avatar.

So, what do you think about their wedding outfits and looks? Let us know that in the comment section.

Congratulations to the new couple in the town!