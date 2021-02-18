Dia Mirza Looks Radiant In Her Traditional Pink Embellished Suit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Newly-wed, Dia Mirza has been giving us wedding outfit goals and this latest number of hers had all our attention. The diva wore a traditional anarkali suit and looked radiant. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, the Kaafir actress wore exquisite jewellery. So, let's decode her attire and look for the day.

So, Dia wore a traditional pink anarkali set, which was designed by Anita Dongre. Her attire consisted of a long kurta and pyjamis. The long kurta was flared and accentuated by intricate silver embellishments. The floral detailing adorned her kurta and she paired her kurta with pink pyjamis. Dia Mirza also draped a complementing dupatta that featured shimmering border. She wore meticulously done silver juttis, which went well with her attire.

She accessorised her look with an elaborate silver neckpiece, delicate earrings and striking bangle. Well, her jewellery game was certainly strong. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted braided tresses completed her look. Dia Mirza looked gorgeous. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Instagram