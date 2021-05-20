Mom-To-Be Dia Mirza Exudes Style And Elegance In Her Incredibly Unique Fusion Outfits As She Turns Cover Star Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has always been in the limelight for some or the other reasons. She always comes up with something interesting and unique, which makes headlines in no time, be it for her environmental campaigns or her elegant fashion sense. The actress, who is soon going to be a new mother in the town, recently, turned cover star for Harper's Bazaar India magazine's 12th Anniversary issue. As she opened up about environment protection, she also slayed it in some incredibly unique fusion outfits that grabbed our eyeballs. So, let us take a close look at her extra-ordinary classy and elegant outfits for fashion inspiration.

Dia Mirza In A Deep Purple Palazzo Pants And Cape

Dia Mirza was dressed to raise temperature in a half-sleeved knotted cape top, which was accentuated by white and deep purple spiral patterns. She teamed her pretty Nargis cape with plain deep purple palazzo pants that was extremely flared and wide legged. Styled by Edward Lalrempuia, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress' outfit came from the label AMPM and she completed her look with a pair of black strappy heels that came from Christian Louboutin. Dia accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings and a necklace from Amrapali. She tied her side-parted sleek tresses into a hairdo and wrapped up her look with filled brows, subtle eye makeup, and nude lip shade.

Dia Mirza In A Black Tunic Set

Dia Mirza sported a black Omania tunic set, which came from the label AMPM. The set consisted of a sleeveless high-neck waist-coat that was accentuated by asymmetrical cut border and teamed with a sharply pleated midi skirt. The white belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The actress completed her look with a pair of black Christian Louboutin heels and upped her look with gold-toned ethnic earrings from Amrapali. She pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail and spruced up her look with filled brows, mascara, shiny eye shadow, and nude-pink lipstick.

Dia Mirza In A White Cape And Palazzo Pants

Dia Mirza donned a sleeveless white-hued long Nargis cape, which was accentuated by intricate black patterns and blue pinstripes. Her wrap cape also featured overlap detailing and was knotted at the side with a blue ribbon-type belt. She teamed her long cape with ankle-length white wide-legged palazzo pants. Her attire came from the label AMPM and she again opted for Christian Louboutin heels. Dia notched up her look with gold-toned heavy drop earrings and rounded out her look with subtle makeup, marked by pink lip shade. She tied her tresses in the same way into a ponytail.

Dia Mirza In A Grey Waistcoat And Palazzo Pants

Dia Mirza was decked up in a quarter-sleeved keyhole-neckline grey long Vena waistcoat, which was accentuated by subtle stripes and intricate black and white patterns. She teamed it with ankle-length white palazzo pants and completed her look with black strappy heels. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and nude lip shade. She pulled back her side-parted tresses into a ponytail and looked elegantly stylish.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Dia Mirza? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Dia Mirza