Eid ul-Fitr 2021: Top 3 Festive Blue Kurta Sets For Eid Ft. Aahana Kumra, Dia Mirza, And Fatima Sana Shaikh Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With Eid ul-Fitr just a few days ahead, we are sure you must be prepping up for light and intimate festivities. And also, you must be planning on what-to-wear for the special festive occasion. So, last time, we talked about red kurta sets that you can flaunt on Eid but this time, we would be talking about blue kurta sets. We have decoded stunning kurta sets of Aahana Kumra, Dia Mirza, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, which are so festive-worthy.

Picture Source: Instagram

Aahana Kumra's Blue Kurta Set

Recently, Aahana Kumra inspired us with her blue kurta set and hashtaged her picture #stayhome. The Lipstick Under My Burkha actress wore a floral-patterned kurta set from Adya Couture. With sky-blue floral base, her sharara suit was accentuated by dark-blue floral accents and gold piping. The hem of her flared sharara featured two tones of blue shade and she also draped a complementing dupatta with a floral border. She teamed her ensemble with ivory-patterned juttis and accessorised her look with ethnic hoops. The makeup was marked by dewy tones and the softly-curled tresses completed her look.

Picture Source: Instagram

Dia Mirza's Blue Kurta Set

Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, Dia Mirza looked gorgeous in her blue kurta set that came from Payal Khandwala. While her kurta was blue, she colour-blocked it with leaf-green palazzos. Speaking about her kurta, it was perfect for stay-at-home Eid celebrations as it was light and minimal, and with subtle embellishment. Her kurta was adorned with intricate gold tones on the neckline and she paired her kurta set with kolhapuris that came from Aprajita Toor. The gold-toned neckpiece was from Minerali. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The wavy highlighted tresses rounded out her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Abhinav | Travel Photographer

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Blue Kurta Set

Fatima Sana Shaikh exuded regal vibes and her blue kurta set is ideal for those who, really want to dress up for Eid ul-Fitr 2021. Her royal-blue kurta set was accentuated by elaborately-patterned silver tones. The ensemble consisted of long kurta and flared trousers, and she draped her kurta set with a complementing blue dupatta that was lightweight. Her kurta set came from Raw Mango and she was styled by Akshita Singh. She notched up her look with statement jewellery that came from Amrapali and Zariin. The makeup was highlighted by bright pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted sleek tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose blue kurta set would you pick for Eid festivities? Let us know that.