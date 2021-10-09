Just In
Navratri 2021: Flaunt Grey On The Third Day Like Radhika Apte, Dia Mirza, And Esha Deol
The 3rd day of Navratra is here and the day is about the celebration of the colour, Grey. This auspicious day, also called Tritiya, is devoted to Devi Chandraghanta, who is associated with carrying half-moon on her forehead, symbolizing emotional balance and staying rooted. It is a subtle hue and if you want to make it a grey day, you can do so fashionably. To help inspire you, we have Dia Mirza, Radhika Apte, and Esha Deol. While Dia Mirza and Radhika Apte wowed us with their sarees, Esha Deol wore a kurta set. So, let's decode their outfits.
Dia Mirza's Plain Grey Saree
If you want something simple and ideal for intimate festivities with close family members, you should opt for Dia Mirza's plain grey saree. Her saree came from the label, The Linen Club and it was a plain-hued saree splashed in soothing grey hue, and this saree of hers also featured tassel accents on the hem. She paired her saree with a white half-sleeved blouse that went well with her saree. Dia accessorised her look with silver jewellery and the makeup was light with pink lip shade. The softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar.
Esha Deol Takhtani's Grey Floral Suit
Esha Deol looked stunning in her kurta set that featured a full-sleeved kurta and palazzo pants. Her kurta was adorned with subtle pink-toned floral accents and intricate gold accents on the border. She teamed her kurta with plain palazzos and paired her ensemble with a complementing dupatta. She also wore silver juttis that enhanced her look. Her ensemble came from the label, Varsha. Styled by Kareen Parwani, her accessories included a delicate pair of earrings and a dazzling maangtikka came from the label, Rubans. The makeup was highlighted by glossy light-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and soft kohl. The braided middle-parted hairdo completed her look.
Radhika Apte's Grey And Black Floral Saree
Radhika Apte looked graceful in her floral Raw Mango saree that was black-hued with grey floral tones. Tied impeccably, she paired her saree with a matching and plunging sleeveless blouse. The accessories included an elaborate gold neckpiece and complementing earrings. The makeup was highlighted by muted tones and contoured cheekbones. She also wore a smokey kohl and tiny bindi that upped her style quotient. The middle-parted bun wrapped up her look.
So, whose grey-toned outfit you liked the most? Let us know that in the comment section.
Picture Source: Instagram