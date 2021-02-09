Sophie Choudry Makes Stunning Statement In A White Top And Green Pants As She Cuts Her Birthday Cake With Paps Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Popular singer and actress Sophie Choudry turned a year older yesterday on 8 February 2021. The diva celebrated her birthday with the media outside her residence in Bandra. As she was stepping out of her home, she was surprised with a birthday cake by the paparazzi. Sophie, who is known for acing fashion game all the time, was dressed in her fashionable best for her small birthday celebration. Decked up in a white top and green bottoms, the gorgeous lady made a stunning statement in her chic outfit. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for fashion goals.

So, Sophie Choudry rocked the casual look in the best fashionable way. She sported a full-sleeved classic-collar buttoned down white shirt, which was accentuated by scarf detailing on the neckline. It added style quotient to her look. The Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara! actress teamed her top with high-waist mint-green ankle-length pants that featured side pockets. She completed her look with a pair of pointed white pumps and accessorised her look with minimal jewellery. Sophie also carried a dark-green cute sequin bag that matched with her look and added fashion quotient.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and the cupid's bow. Filled pointed brows, black kohl, mascara, light-hued eye shadow, pink blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. The Pyaar Ke Side Effects actress let loose her side-parted highlighted layered tresses and looked marvellous.

So, what do you think about this look of Sophie Choudry? Let us know that in the comment section.