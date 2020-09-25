Is Jeans-Top Your Go-To Outfit? Here’s How You Can Style Them Like Divas To Look Classy! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

In the world of little black dresses and mini skirts, a jeans-top has been our all-time loved outfit. Whether we are going out with friends or heading to the office, jeans-top is definitely a go-to outfit for all of us. The best part about this amazing combination is that it's easy to wear, very comfortable, and look stylish too with a little effort.

There have been many times when our favourite Bollywood actresses have made fashionable statements by styling their simple yet chic tops with jeans/pants. Wondering how? Let's take a close look at their outfits and decode for some fashion inspiration.

Kareena Kapoor In A Black Knotted T-Shirt And Blue Denims For one of the promotional rounds of Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor Khan was decked up in a boyfriend-sleeved black T-shirt, which featured graphic prints. She tied a knot at the side of her loose tee that upped the stylish quotient. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actress teamed her T-shirt with sky-blue denim jeans that had ripped knee. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and accessorised her look with big gold-toned hoops. Kareena Kapoor let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses loose and looked sassy. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. Sophie Choudry In A Black Cape Top And Flared Pants Sophie Choudry sported a one-shoulder loose black cape top, which was accentuated by white stripes at the border. She teamed her top with plain black flared pants and looked a class apart. Her outfit was designed by noted designer Shantanu & Nikhil. The diva went jewellery-free and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, blue eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade. Sophie let loose her mid-parted highlighted straight tresses. Deepika Padukone In A One-Shoulder White Top And Denim Pants Deepika Padukone was dressed to impress in a one-shoulder plain white top, which had one-side collar. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she tucked her shirt-type top with a high-waist light-blue denim pants. The actress completed her look with a pair of contrast pointed red pumps and notched up her look with white-pearl detailed stylish hoops. Deepika pulled back her highlighted tresses into a high ponytail and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, shimmering eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip tint. Hina Khan In A White Cut-Out Top And Blue Denims Hina Khan looked ultra-cool as she slayed it in a full-sleeved plain white top, which was accentuated by a cut-out at the waist. The Hacked actress teamed her top with blue denim jeans and styled it with a black printed belt. She completed her look with a pair of black gladiator heels and enhanced her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink cheekbones, and nude lip shade. Hina left her side-parted shoulder-length straight tresses loose and looked gorgeous. Sanjana Sanghi In A Mint-Green Top And Pink Pants Sanjana Sanghi sported a one-shoulder mint-green bold crop top, which featured puffed shoulder and bow-knot at the front. She teamed her top with high-waist loose pink pants that was accentuated by intricate checked patterns and overlap detailing at the waist. The Dil Bechara actress pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat high ponytail and rounded out her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of the actresses? Whose jeans-top combo did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kareena Kapoor, Hina Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sophie Choudry, Sanjana Sanghi