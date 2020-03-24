Sophie Choudry’s Blue Saree Can Lift You From The Quarantine Blues Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sophie Choudry gave us a saree goal again but this time, she made a statement with her ruffled saree that would have pulled you off from all the blues. She did a photoshoot for the Fablook Magazine and looked amazing in her attire. So, let's decode her ensemble and look, which has won us over.

So, Sophie wore an electric blue saree, which came from the label, Shades By Shubhika. It was a contemporary saree with a ruffled drape and border, which was purple-hued and the pleated portion of the saree was blue. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless embellished blouse that went well with her saree. The diva looked amazing in her outfit and pulled it off like a piece of cake.

As for the accessories, Sophie Choudry kept it light and minimal. She upped her look with a delicate neckpiece by Savya Jewels. However, it was her eye makeup that accentuated her look. The blue and pink eye shadow elevated her look. As for the makeup, she also wore a pink lip shade and contoured her cheekbones. The side-swept, softly-curled highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. Sophie Choudry looked like a dream. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.