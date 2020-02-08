Happy Birthday Sophie Choudry: Five Times The Diva Slayed In Style In Her Distinct Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 8 February 1982, Indian model, actor and singer Sophie Choudry has impressed us not only on the work front but also on the fashion front. Be it an event, airport, or any gathering, the diva has never failed in making heads turn with her sartorial choices. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find that the actress has been actively involved in many fashion photoshoots. From gowns to saris, Sophie has made stunning statements in distinct outfits and inspired us.

As the gorgeous lady turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of her chic outfits from the year 2020.

Sophie Choudry In A Grey Sequin Dress Sophie Choudry donned a cut-sleeved plunging neckline grey-hued sequin backless dress and looked ravishing. Her dress was accentuated by side slits. Though she ditched the earrings and neckpiece, her silver-toned rings, featuring multi-hued stones upped her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Sophie Choudry In A Dual-toned Gown For Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020, Sophie Choudry donned a beautiful dual-toned gown from Gauri & Nainika. It was a one-shoulder sharply-pleated red gown, which was accentuated by thigh-high front slit and featured a long piece of pink-hued cloth that covered her arms. The band type belt cinched her waist and added structure to attire while the long trail added dramatic quotient to her look. Styled by Tanima Khosla, she paired her stunning gown with golden heels. The star accessorised her look with a quirky ring and white nail paint. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, curled lashes, glittering eye shadow, and red lip tint elevated her look. Sophie let loose her side-parted curled locks. Sophie Choudry In Blue-Hued Crop Top And Skirt For an event in Hyderabad, Sophie Choudry opted for a blue-hued sparkling number by Manish Malhotra. Her outfit consisted of a half-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline sequin crop top, which featured tassel-detailing on sleeves' hemline. She paired it with a high-waist long skirt and looked glamorous. The diva upped her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings from Manish Malhotra's Jewellery collection. Sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade enhanced her look. Sophie let loose her side-parted curly tresses. Sophie Choudry In A Red Pantsuit Sophie Choudry exuded boss lady vibes in a red-hued pantsuit. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel plunging neckline four-buttoned double-breasted blazer, featuring two side pockets. She paired it with matching ankle-length pants and completed her look with a pair of black net heels. The actress also carried a blue-hued bag, which looked classy while the gold-toned wrist watch upped her look. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and wrapped her look with kohled eyes, curled lashes, and pink lip shade. She let loose her side-parted highlighted curls. Sophie Choudry In A Peach-hued Sari For Umang 2020, Sophie Choudry opted for a lovely peach-hued sari by Manish Malhotra and looked stunning. Her sari was accentuated by intricate black dotted prints and she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style. The star paired her sari with a sleeveless matching blouse and upped her look with a pair of silver-toned fancy earrings and white nail polish. Her makeup game was also strong. With slight contouring, she elevated her look with filled thick brows, black eyeliner, eyelash extensions, glittering pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Sophie rounded out her look with loose mid-parted tresses.

We really liked how Sophie Choudry slayed in each of her outfit. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comment section.

Pic credits: Sophie Choudry