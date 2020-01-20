Umang 2020: Katrina Kaif And Other Divas Wowed Us In Saris But Who Looked The Best?

Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif looked radiant in her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari that was ivory-hued and intricately embellished. It was a lightweight sari that featured geometrical patterns on the border of pallu and fall. Her sari was also accentuated by delicate motifs. She teamed her sari with a sleeveless blouse that was meticulously embroidered. Katrina upped her look with a dazzling bracelet and dainty drop earrings. The makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones and pink lip shade. The eye makeup was light with complementing eye shadow and the middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Tabu Tabu looked elegant in her grey Amit Aggarwal sari. It was a gorgeous number and she looked super impressive. Her sari was intricately embellished but also had a matte finish. We loved the striped patterns on her pallu but more than that her abstract metallic blouse was what caught our attention. Tabu kept her jewellery game light and just accessorised her look with a statement bracelet and a cocktail ring. As for the makeup, she highlighted it with contoured cheekbones and glossy pink lip shade. The eye makeup had smokey grey effect. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

Madhuri Dixit Nene Madhuri Dixit Nene gave us colour-blocking goals and looked radiant in her yellow sari. It was a simple sari with meticulously-done floral border. She paired her sari with a sleeveless and embellished silver blouse that went well with her sari. Madhuri looked gorgeous and she accessorised her look with a statement gemstone neckpiece, heavy earrings, and a chic bracelet. The makeup was enhanced by contoured cheekbones, red lip shade, and subtle kohl. We loved her outfit but we weren't so happy with the makeup. The middle-parted long wavy tresses wrapped up her traditional look.

Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor looked impressive in her all-red sari. She wore a Manish Malhotra sari and wowed us. Her sari was also plain-hued with embellished sequinned border and she paired her sari with a sleeveless sequinned blouse. Janhvi kept her look jewellery-free and we thought that was a good styling on Mohit Rai's part. The Dhadakactress kept her makeup subtle with contoured pink cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and pink eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy highlighted tresses completed her dazzling look.

Mugdha Godse Mugdha Godse also caught our attention with her patterned sari. She wore one of the most unique saris at the event. Her sari was black-hued and accentuated by abstract multi-hued splash. It was an interesting number with embellished pink pallu border. She teamed her sari with a sleeveless black sequinned blouse that went well with her sari. The delicate black-beaded bracelet and gold-toned earrings upped her look. Her makeup was marked by pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and a tiny bindi. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

Rakul Preet Singh For Umang 2020, Rakul Preet Singh draped a bluish-grey Krésha Bajaj sari. Her sari was dazzling and meticulously sequinned. It was a simple sari that we felt was perfect for cocktail wear and she teamed her sari with a leaf-patterned sleeveless blouse. She accessorised her look with delicate rings and intricate earrings. Her jewellery came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and Gehna Jewellers. The makeup was nude-toned with glossy pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The middle-parted highlighted tresses completed her look.

Vidya Balan Vidya Balan looked traditional perfect in her purple sari. She brought alive the classic sensibilities with her sari that was enhanced by silver tones and broad embellished temple-style border. Vidya paired her sari with a matching purple and silver blouse. She notched up her ethnic avatar with elaborate gold earrings and stunning kada. The makeup was highlighted by magenta pink lip shade and light eye makeup. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra Jonas went for a very understated and classy sari. The Sky Is Pinkactress wore an Ekaya x Masaba sari that was deep blue-hued and enhanced by silver nature-inspired patterns. She teamed her sari with a plain blue blouse that matched with the hue of her sari. As for her jewellery, her blue-toned bangles absolutely caught our attention. However, the oxidised silver jhumkas and statement ring elevated her traditional avatar. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and a tiny bindi. The side-swept wavy tresses wrapped up her look.

Richa Chadha Richa Chadha has been consistently impressing us with her fashion game and this time too, she wooed us with her sari look. The Inside Edgeactress looked graceful in her Raw Mango sari that was absolutely lightweight and exuded vintage charm. Her pristine white sari was accentuated by floral motifs and she paired her sari with a half-sleeved white blouse. The actress carried a complementing LoveToBag potli bag with her. Her delicate gold jhumkas and bangles came from Ahilya Jewels. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, well-defined kohl, and a tiny black bindi. The impeccable bun adorned by white flowers completed her look.

Sophie Choudry Sophie Choudry looked amazing as ever in her intricately sequinned sari by Manish Malhotra. Her sari was dazzling and came alive with glittering motifs. She paired her sari with a matching sleeveless blouse. Sophie spruced up her look with elaborate danglers and the makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. Her look was also marked by well-defined kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.