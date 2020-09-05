Ananya Panday, Sophie Choudry, And Other Divas Stun Us With Their Attire; Here’s Our Pick Of The Day Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

A number of leading Hindi film industry divas flaunted their fashionable best recently. Celebrities including Ananya Panday, Preity Zinta, Sophie Choudry, Huma Qureshi, and Disha Patani exuded stylish vibes. They all made a strong case for western fashion and while some kept it simple and chic, the others showed their glamorous side. So, let us decode their outfits and looks and find out whose style we liked the most.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi, who will be seen in Bell Bottom, has been enjoying her days in Scotland. The actress gave us a travel wear goal with her comfy and chic outfit. She wore a red pyjama top set that featured black stripes. She also upped her look with a leather jacket that had floral details and was buttoned on the top. She carried a Fendi Karlito purse with her. She kept her makeup look fresh with meticulous contouring and pink lip shade. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry also exuded travel fashion vibes with a beach-perfect outfit. Her dress was dipped in a sunshine yellow hue and featured a one-shouldered wrap detail. Styled by Tanima Khosla, her dress was asymmetrical and she accessorised her look with statement yellow earrings from Eurumme Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and golden sun-kissed cheekbones. The side-parted tresses completed her look.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani, who has been experimenting with a lot of makeup looks, also kept it simple and summery with her pretty dress. The actress looked amazing in her floral dress, which featured puffed sleeves. It was an old school dress and Disha accessorised her look with a chic pendant neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by pink touches and pink lip shade. The side-swept voluminous tresses wrapped up her avatar.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta also showed us her sassy side with her yellow top and black leather pants combination. She looked amazing and gave us a party-wear goal for the upcoming parties. The actress wore a sleeveless yellow top with iconic black-toned patterns from Versace. We loved her straight-fit leather pants too and the ankle-length boots. She spruced up her look with floral-cut earrings. Her lip shade was red and the cheekbones were pink and contoured. The mascara with pink eye shadow elevated her style quotient and the side-swept tresses wrapped up her avatar.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday kickstarted the promotions of Khaali Peeli with her sports-style outfit. She looked sassy and amazing in her ensemble that consisted of a black-hued sleeveless crop top with midriff flossing and military trousers. Her top was from Label Frow and the boots were from Steve Madden. The makeup was contoured with highlighted cheekbones, muted pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The voluminous tresses rounded out her avatar.

We loved Sophie Choudry's dress and look the most. Whose attire and styling did you like? Let us know that.