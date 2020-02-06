Disha Patani’s Red Gown Is Perfect For This Valentine’s Day But Her Makeup Is A Big No-No Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Currently, Bollywood actress Disha Patani is on a promotional spree with co-star Aditya Roy Kapur for her upcoming film Malang, which is all set to hit the screens tomorrow. Disha has been switching between pyjamas and gowns for the promotions and this time, she took a gown turn. So, for the recent round, Disha stepped out in a pretty red gown, which seemed perfect for Valentine's day 2020. So, let us take a close look at her dress and decode it.

So, for Malang's latest promotional round, Disha Patani opted for a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline floor-length body-hugging red gown. It was a beautiful number, which featured thigh-high side slit and a ribbon-fabric belt that cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The diva completed her look with a pair of nude-hued sandals. She accessorised her look with gold-toned earring, golden bangle, and rings.

Disha let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses loose. She sharply contoured her face and jawline and wrapped her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip shade.

Though Disha Patani's red gown was quite pretty but we didn't like her makeup as it looked way too much. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.