Disha Patani Looks Ravishing In Her Beautifully Sequinned Green Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Disha Patani stunned us with her recent avatar. The actress looked ravishing in her gorgeous green dress, which she wore for one of the promotional rounds of Malang. Styled by Mohit Rai, the Baaghi actress gave us a fashion goal of the day. So, let us decode her attire and look, which absolutely took our breath away.

So, Disha Patani wore a halter dress that was sleeveless and designed by Yousef Al Jasmi. It was an intricately sequinned attire that was body-hugging and featured a deep side slit. Her attire of the day seemed perfect for parties and other glamourous occasions. She teamed her ensemble with light golden-hued sandals by Jeffery Campbell, which went well with her green dress.

She kept her accessories light but on-point. Her delicate rings by anmol spruced up her avatar. The makeup was beautifully done and enhanced by smoky green eye shadow and light pink lip shade. She also notched up her look with an eyeliner. The brown highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about attire and look of Disha Patani? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photo Credits: Ajay Kadam