ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Disha Patani Looks Ravishing In Her Beautifully Sequinned Green Dress

    By
    |

    Disha Patani stunned us with her recent avatar. The actress looked ravishing in her gorgeous green dress, which she wore for one of the promotional rounds of Malang. Styled by Mohit Rai, the Baaghi actress gave us a fashion goal of the day. So, let us decode her attire and look, which absolutely took our breath away.

    So, Disha Patani wore a halter dress that was sleeveless and designed by Yousef Al Jasmi. It was an intricately sequinned attire that was body-hugging and featured a deep side slit. Her attire of the day seemed perfect for parties and other glamourous occasions. She teamed her ensemble with light golden-hued sandals by Jeffery Campbell, which went well with her green dress.

    She kept her accessories light but on-point. Her delicate rings by anmol spruced up her avatar. The makeup was beautifully done and enhanced by smoky green eye shadow and light pink lip shade. She also notched up her look with an eyeliner. The brown highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about attire and look of Disha Patani? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Photo Credits: Ajay Kadam

    More DISHA PATANI News

    Read more about: disha patani celebrity fashion
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue