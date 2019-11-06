ENGLISH

    Disha Patani's Ivory Sharara Set Is Ideal For Pujas And Festive Occasions

    By
    |

    Disha Patani's fashion game is brilliant and it's quite visible on her Instagram feed. Recently, the actress posted her beautiful elegant picture, which took our heart away. The diva shared a couple of pictures from muhurat puja, which was performed on the sets of her upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In the pictures, the actress looked regal in a beautiful ivory sharara set. So, let us take a close look at her ethnic number and decode it.

    So, for the puja, Disha Patani opted for an ivory ethereal sharara set. Her sharara set consisted of a thin strappy square-shaped neckline short kurti, which was accentuated by embellished dots and designer golden patterns on the border. She teamed it with a pair of floor-length matching sharara. Her sharara was enhanced by golden striped pattern and multi-hued floral accents at the hem. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the Bharat actress draped a dotted ivory dupatta over her shoulder, which featured golden border and pom-poms. Disha ditched the neckpiece and instead accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned drop earrings, a bangle, and a statement floral ring. She also painted her nails in what seemed like maroon lacquer.

    The Baaghi 2 actress left her mid-parted perfectly curled blonde tresses loose. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Disha Patani slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, mascara, eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    Disha Patani looked beautiful in her ivory sharara set. In fact, the diva just gave us ethnic wear idea, which we can sport during any festive puja or any puja in temples. What do you think about her ethnic look? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 14:32 [IST]
