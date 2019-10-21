Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani Colour-coordinate Each Other With Glittering Golden Outfits At ISL Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have always been in the limelight. From their dancing videos to matching outfits, the duo give us major fashion goals.

Recently, Tiger and Disha performed at the opening ceremony of Indian Super League (ISL) and were cheered by their fans. They not only delivered an amazing dance performance but also made heads turn with their similar glittering outfits. While Tiger Shroff looked awesome in golden jeans, Disha Patani, on the other hand, colour-coordinated with a matching bodysuit and looked sizzling. So, let us decode their glamourous outfits and decode.

So, for her performance at ISL, Disha Patani opted for a full-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline golden bodysuit by Falguni Shane Peacock. Styled by Aastha Sharma, her bodysuit was accentuated by intricate embellishments and crystal work. Her bold outfit was also enhanced by heavy golden fringes, which added a dramatic touch to her attire. The Baaghi actress upped her stylish look with fishnet tights and completed her look with a pair of matching boots.

On the jewellery front, Disha accessorised her look with gold-toned studs. She upped her look with black nail lacquer. The Bharat actress notched up her look with a high ponytail and accessorised her hairdo with a golden hairband. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Disha Patani spruced up her look with filled brows, soft kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara, glittering golden eye shadow, pink blush, and lip shade. The actress looked absolutely ravishing.

Tiger Shroff went shirtless and coordinated Disha with matching pants. Basically, he donned a golden-coloured metallic jeans and apaired his attire with a statement belt. The War actor completed his look with a pair of black shoes, which had silver detailing. The black reflectors added a cool quotient.

So, what do you think about Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's glittering gold outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.