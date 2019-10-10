LMIFWSS20: Our Best Picks From The Day One Of The India Fashion Week Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The day one of the ongoing Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS20 began on a high fashionable note. The designers presented their eclectic collection, which were about festive hues, surreal silhouettes, and layers. Some of the ensembles absolutely wowed us, so we have compiled a list of the best picks from the day one of the India Fashion Week. Let's find out the most impressive ensembles from the day from each show.

Ikai By Ragini Ahuja

Ikai By Ragini Ahuja's collection was about a lot about Arab fashion sensibilities. The designer's collection was accentuated by geometric paterns, flowy silhouettes, sheer accents, and ivory and muted hues. It was an easy breezy collection, perfect for tropical vacay. The one outfit that totally left us speechless from her collection was the layered and overlapping jacket dress, which was dipped in an ivory hue. It was a two-piece outfit, with a full-sleeved flared jacket cloaking the dress. The jacket was lit up by red and blue patterns.

The other ensemble was splashed in contrasting black hue. The other attire of hers featured a cropped blouse, which she paired with jacket and high-waist pants. The blouse was adorned with rich red and blue floral accents and the jacket and pants were notched up by dotted dazzling sequins. This seemed like a perfect ensemble for parties.

Pramaa By Pratima Pandey

Sakshi Tanwar walked the ramp for the label Pramaa By Pratima Pandey. The actress draped a soft beige-golden sari, which we found really sophisticated and graceful. However, the ensemble that amazed us the most was an ivory sari. The sari worn by a model was understated and exquisite, perfect for any formal occasion. This sari was intricately done by net work on the border and the sheer neckline blouse with red-toned floral accents went well with her sari. According to us, this minimal outfit is worth investing in.

Amita Gupta Sustainable

Amita Gupta Sustainable presented their collection, 'Prith-We' on the day one of the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS20. Their collection was eco-friendly and about soothing hues. We really loved this all-yellow ensemble from the designer's collection as it seemed comfy and festive at the same time. Perfect for sangeet ceremony, this round-necked outfit featured a long yellow kurta with white-striped patterns and pockets. The model teamed her outfit with a jacket but her flared palazzo bottoms were also worth-noticing. Her palazzos were enhanced by yellow stripes and sheer cloak with floral accents. Adding to that, we also loved her shades with yellow tassles.

Diksha Khanna

Diksha Khanna's collection titled, 'Pine Breeze' took inspiration from the hill town of Almora, Uttarakhand. The collection was as such breezy and exuded cool vibes. The collection totally encapsulated the feel of the mountains. The one attire that we really loved the most was this formal number. Perfect for office wear, this attire might have seemed formal but it also radiated carefree vibes. It consisted of a crisp jacket that was marked by sharp asymmetrical cuts and the flared bottoms of the model's ensemble were structured. The contrast came in the form of distressed denim pleats.

Nidhi Yasha

Designer Nidhi Yasha pushed the boundaries with her modern ensembles, which captured the essence of floral blooms. We totally loved this futuristic attire of hers, which was elegantly donned by one of the models. Enhanced by sheer accents and ruffled edges, the attire consisted of a top and skirt. The outfit was highlighted by abstract floral splash and cloaked by sheer layering. The purple floral appliqué spruced up her ensemble and the floral scarf added a dramatic element.

Samant Chauhan

Designer Samant Chauhan's latest collection was about dark-hued outfits and floral sprinkles. The outfits were mainly structured and seemed ideal for formal events and parties. The one attire that we liked made for a perfect cocktail party ensemble. So, the model walked the ramp in this gorgeous black gown, which featured asymmetrical sleeves. The sharp cuts with overlapping details on the bodice, and the side slit elevated the bold quotient. The multi-hued nature-inspired pattern added an interesting dimension.

Rimzim Dadu

Rimzim Dadu presented her signature sculptural and fluid outfits but this time, she showed the discerning audience a wider range of ensembles. We loved the designer's collection but the one that we couldn't take eyes off was the golden gown. The model, who sported this gown looked like a ray of sunshine. Structured and folded, this gown was plain-hued but highlighted by metallic accents. It was definitely a traffic-stopping number and we totally liked the long spiky danglers, which went well with her gown.

Pepsi X Huemn

The soft beverage brand, Pepsi also forayed into the fashion sector with their collection, which the company presented in collaboration with Huemn. What we really liked about the last show of day one was that brands gave us a very wearable collection. Right from denims to athleisure, the collection was about street style outfits. So, we picked these two best outfits from their collection. One was an all-denim outfit, which consisted of an oversize denim shirt with distressed edges and straight-fit denims. The other ensemble that we liked was a gym-wear number, which featured an oversized sweatshirt with Pepsi Co. written on one of the sleeves and multi-hued tights. Disha Patani was the showstopper.

So, that was our best picks from the day one of the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS20? Which outfit did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.