    LMIFWSS20: Disha Patani Channels A Retro Avatar For Pepsi X Huemn Show

    By
    |

    Pepsi India has forayed into the fashion sector and one of our favourite soft beverages brands had their debut fashion show in collaboration with Huemn. So, the brand presented its collection at the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS20 and Disha Patani was the showstopper. She looked sassy and gave us fashion goals. The best part about her outfit what that it was relatable. With her showstopper avatar, she totally exuded retro vibes. Let's decode her attire and look.

    So, Disha played with classics and paired her tee with denims. Her top was dipped in white hue and featured sharp asymmetrical cut. It was a crop top with a graphic of a girl in a pink dress and Pepsi. Co written in bold blue letters underneath the graphic. Well, we loved her top, which she paired with her flared blue denims and white sports shoes. Disha Patani looked amazing in her ensemble and walked the ramp like a true diva.

    The Baaghi 2 actress didn't sport a lot of accessories but her large hoop earrings totally elevated her look. The earrings absolutely complemented her look and she notched up her avatar with a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The long light-brownish curly tresses were side-parted and that upped her look. Well, Disha Patani looked fabulous and you can nail this avatars of hers effortlessly.

    So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 11:17 [IST]
