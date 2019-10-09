ENGLISH

    LMIFWSS20: Dangal Actress Sakshi Tanwar Exudes Elegance With Her Sari Look

    Sakshi Tanwar surprised as she walked the ramp for Pramaa by Pratima Pandey on the first day of the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS20. The designer presented her collection, Dastaan, which was about breezy silhouettes with rich floral accents. Her ensembles were accentuated by eclectic hues and consisted of diverse outfits. The Dangal actress, Sakshi Tanwar draped a sari and looked graceful. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

    So, Sakshi wore a soft golden sari that was impeccably draped. Her sari was understated, sophisticated, and a subtle departure from the modern trends. Sakshi's sari was also lit up by meticulously-placed pink and red-hued floral accents. Her sari was also notched up by colourful tassles on the border, which gave her sari a festive touch.

    The Mohalla Assi actress teamed her sari with a silver half-sleeved blouse that was intricately embellished and contrasted her sari. She elevated her look with a statement cocktail ring but otherwise her accessory game was minimal. The makeup was marked by muted-toned pink lip shade and the side-parted puffed hairdo rounded out her avatar.

    Sakshi Tanwar looked gorgeous and we absolutely loved the sari. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 17:35 [IST]
