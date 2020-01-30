Disha Patani's Malang Promotion Outfits Can Truly Inspire You To Look Glamorous Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is all set for the release of her upcoming film, Malang, which will also star Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role. Styled by Mohit Rai, she been making stunning statements in her gorgeous outfits and raising temperatures at all the promotional rounds. So, let us take a close look at her all the promotion outfits so far, which have made many heads turn.

Disha Patani In A White Slit Gown

For her latest promotional round, Disha Patani was seen decked up in a beautiful cut-sleeved plunging neckline white gown, which came from the label Rat & Boa. Her floor-sweeping gown featured subtle dotted prints and patterns with layered ruffle detailing. The thigh-high side slit added stylish quotient to her look.

The actress completed her look with white sandals from the label Eridani. She accessorised her look with gold-toned multi-layered chain necklace, a few bangles, and rings from Anaqa by Nishant Tulsiani and Black Balloon. Disha let loose her side-parted highlighted curly tresses and wrapped up her look with minimal makeup.

Disha Patani In A Green Robbie Dress

For the recent promotional round, Disha Patani opted for an off-shoulder sweetheart neckline strapless green robbie midi from label, Tadashi Shoji. Her midi dress featured cinched pleats and an fabric at the side, which added to the dramatic quotient. The actress completed her look with a pair of white-hued criss-cross heels from Truffle Collection India. She sharply contoured her face and jawline and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip shade. The diva let loose her side-parted tresses.

Disha Patani In A Black Slit Gown

For Malang promotions on the sets of Indian Idol, Disha Patani wore a strapless black body-hugging plain gown by Aiisha Ramadan. Her gown was accentuated by thigh-high side slit and she teamed it with same hued net fabric shorts. The diva completed her look with matching heels from the label, Ego. She accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings and rings from Irasva and Diamantina Fine jewels. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, light-hued eye shadow, and glossy pink lip shade enhanced her look.

Disha Patani In A Purple Mini Dress

Disha Patani donned a full net-sleeved V-shaped neckline plain bodycon purple mini dress, which came from the label, IVY Park. The actress teamed her dress with chocolate-brown hued boots. The gold-toned earrings from the label One Nought One One upped her look. She sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Thick brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Disha Patani In A Green Sequin Gown

Disha Patani kickstarted Malang promotions in this gorgeous outfit from Yousef Al Jasmi's collection. It was a sleeveless halter-neck asymmetrical green sequin gown, which looked stunning on the diva. She completed her look with nude-hued heels and opted minimal jewellery. Filled brows, black winged eyeliner, green-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade elevated her look. The curled locks rounded out her look.

We loved each attire of Disha Patani's from promotions so far. Let's see what more she has in store for us. So, stay tuned for more fashion updates on Disha Patani. Do not forget to share your thoughts on her outfits.

Photos Credit: Mohit Rai's Instagram