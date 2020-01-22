We Love Ananya Panday's Latest Magazine Cover But There's Nothing So Unique About The Concept Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Apart from outfits, concepts play a huge role in making magazine covers a success. The concepts, background, and lighting can actually make or break a magazine cover but in Ananya Panday's case it worked. With just two movies old, the actress has been in the limelight because of her fashion sensibility. She is a fresh face and has her own share of followers. So, coming back to her magazine cover, Ananya Panday just shared her latest photoshoot on her Instagram feed and absolutely surprised us because the concept was unique. On the second thought, was the concept unique?

The magazine photoshoot was of The Peacock Magazine - a fashion magazine by Falguni Shane Peacock (FSP as they named it on Instagram). This is the same magazine, which had done a photoshoot of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed to perfection on a ladder. Aishwarya's magazine cover was compared to Kate Winslet's Harper's Bazaar photoshoot by the fashion watchdog, Diet Sabya and we got to admit that the concept was similar. Now in Ananya's case, the concept was not exactly similar but the double role on the magazine cover is not a brand new 'thing'. For instance, back in 2015, Shruti Haasan's FHM cover was also about the double role. We wouldn't want to put Variety's double exposure covers in the same category but the magazine also broadly dealt with two images of the same celebrities.

However, we loved Ananya's cover for the outfits, expression, and composition. It was an attractive and impressive photoshoot. Firstly, we loved how the black outfits stood out. The blingy black-bow dramatic gown and the light floral dress absolutely had all our attention. They were beautiful outfits and we wish we had it too. The tiny details like the beaded hoops absolutely accentuated her look. The makeup was beautifully done with nude-toned lip shade and smoky kohl.

The second photoshoot image that Ananya Panday shared was also equally interesting. This time, instead of blends, it was about colour-blocks. The black embellished puffed-sleeved dress with multi-hued stockings totally gave us party vibes. Similarly, the dramatic red dress with exaggerated bodice and beaded fall also gave us fashion goals. The makeup was again nude-toned. So, what do you think about Ananya Panday's covershoot? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Pic Source: Ananya Panday's Instagram