Sophie Choudry’s Brown And White Lehenga Will Give You Princess Feel At Your Engagement Ceremony! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Getting engaged this month? Congratulations! Looking for an ideal outfit that would make your day special? Well, you have come to the right place! Whenever we talk about an Indian wedding, we start imagining the bride in her designer red lehenga, since it has become a fashion staple. But when it comes to engagement, you know this is the only opportunity, where you can flaunt your stunning western game.

Recently, popular Indian singer Sophie Choudry took to her Instagram feed, posting a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in a beautiful brown and white-hued western lehenga, she looked gorgeous as ever. Her ensemble also looked extremely beautiful and will give you princess feel at your engagement. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Sophie Choudry was decked up in a beautiful white ensemble that came from the label Cherie D by Sherina Dalamal and Payal Asnani. Her dress consisted of a high-waist flared skirt, which was accentuated by intricate stone work and pleated multiple ruffled layers. The ruffles on her skirt also featured brown accents that enhanced the look. She teamed her skirt with a sleeveless plunging-neckline choli that had brown ruffled shoulders. Sophie completed her look with matching dual-toned dupatta and went jewellery-free.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, black eyeliner, curled lashes, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade elevated her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted layered tresses and slightly curled them.

We loved this beautiful lehenga of Sophie Choudry's. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sophie Choudry