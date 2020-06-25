Sophie Choudry Or Deepika Padukone, Who Looked Better In One-Shoulder Red Evening Gown? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Red gowns have always been on the favourite list of our Bollywood celebrities. Almost, every actress in the industry have at least one red gown in their fashion wardrobe. Since, fashion trends are an ever-changing phenomenon, every year new designs and a modern take of each outfit is introduced by the designers. In many events, we see divas flaunting similar kind of ensembles but a single different design in their outfit makes it look a little different from others.

Recently, Sophie Choudry took to her Instagram feed to share a throwback picture, where she was seen sporting a one-shoulder red bold gown, which reminded us of Deepika Padukone, who wore the similar gown in 2016 at IIFA Awards. Though their gowns were very much similar, but a single design in Sophie's gown made it look a little different from Deepika's. So, let us take a close look at their gown and find the difference between the two gowns.

Sophie Choudry In A Red One-Shoulder Gown

Sophie Choudry donned a sleeveless one-shoulder bold red gown by Shivan & Narresh. Styled by Tanima Khosla, her sharply pleated gown was accentuated by a diagonal cut on the bodice, a cut-out at the waist, a thigh high side slit and a short train. She teamed her evening gown with a pair of pointed golden heels and went jewellery-free. Sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Sophie left her side-parted highlighted curly tresses loose.

Deepika Padukone In A Red One-Shoulder Gown

For IIFA Awards in 2016, Deepika Padukone was decked up in a sleveeles one-shoulder red gown by Prabal Gurung. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her flared pleated gown featured a slight cut-out at the waist while the thigh-high side slit added stylish quotient to her look. She completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with gold-toned funky earrings from Outhouse. The actress let loose her side-parted highlighted curls and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip tint.

So, whose gown did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sophie Choudry and Deepika Padukone