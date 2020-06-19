From Chennai Express To Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone’s Regal Traditional Looks From Her Films Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Deepika Padukone marked her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Farah Khan's romance-melodrama film titled Om Shanti Om. From dialogues like Ek Chutki Sindoor to the songs like Dard E Disco, Ajab Si etc., the film turned out to be a big hit and it also earned the actress fame and recognition. Since then, there has been no turning back for her and so with her brilliant acting and western fashionable looks, Deepika secured her place in the industry and in the hearts of her fans.

But from past few years, we have seen the diva evolving beautifully by coming out of her comfort zone and doing absolutely different roles in the films like Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat, and Bajirao Mastani. She left us absolutely stunned not just with her powerful performance but also with her beautiful traditional looks. So, let us take a close look at her attire in these films and decode it.

Chennai Express (2013) In her 2013 film titled Chennai Express, Deepika Padukone played the role of Meenamma, daughter of a powerful headman in Tamil Nadu. Justifying her role as a Tamil woman, Deepika Padukone was dressed in a red-hued Kanchipuram saree, which was accentuated by intricate golden patterns. She draped the pallu of her saree in a traditional style and teamed it with a half-sleeved matching blouse. The actress acccessorised her look with a metallic maang tikka with white chains, ethnic jhumkis, necklace, bangles, kadas, rings. She pulled back her tresses into a bun and adorned it with a white mogra. Pointed brows, tiny bindi, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013) In the same year, Deepika Padukone was seen playing another strong role in the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela opposite Ranveer Singh. She played the fictional character of Leela Sanera, based on Juliet Capulet. In the song Lahu Munh Lag Gaya, Deepika was seen sporting a beautiful white lehenga, which was accentuated by red border and multi-hued pin striped border. She paired it with a half-sleeved plunging-neckline black choli that featured red-golden work. The diva draped a red printed dupatta and upped her look with gold-toned chandbalis, nath, bangles, and anklet. Tiny red bindi, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, red gulaal, and red lip tint spruced up her look. Deepika pulled her poofy tresses into a messy low bun. Bajirao Mastani (2015) In epic historical romance film titled Bajirao Mastani, Deepika Padukone portrayed the character of Mastani, daughter of Hindu Rajput king. For the movie's iconic song Deewani Mastani, the actress was decked up in a net-sleeved earthy-toned ensemble, which featured heavy silver embellishments and floral embroidered work. She notched up her look with gold-toned passa, nath with chain, statement choker, and hathphool. Deepika wore a beautiful golden turban and looked regal. Filled thick brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade enhanced her look. She let loose her long wavy tresses. This was one of the best traditional looks of Deepika Padukone. Padmaavat (2018) In her 2018 film Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone played the role of Padmavati, a 13th-14th century legendary Rajput queen. Though the actress sported many traditional looks in the film but her look and outfit in the song Ek Dil Ek Jaan is absolutely breathtaking. For the song, she was dressed in a half-sleeved pink blouse, which was accentuated by heavily embroidered golden patterns. She paired it with an equally heavy lehenga and draped a multi-hued (wine, green, and pink) dupatta over her head, that too featured golden embroidered work. Deepika's jewellery game was very strong. She opted for a silver-toned maang tikka with gold-toned maatha patti, Rajasthani nath with chain, drop earrings, pearl choker, haath phool, and kadas. Red bindi, filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade elevated her look.

