Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, And Others’ Pantsuits Are Ideal For Formal Meetings In Monsoon Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Pantsuits are like fashion staple for formal meetings as it adds sophistication and boosts confidence in one's personality. But dressing up in a pantsuit isn't just enough, you got to be careful about the colour of the season also. Of course, black pantsuit looks super classy but if you wear it in monsoons, it will surely turn into a fashion disaster. Bright colours like yellow, pink, blue, orange, and white are the ideal colours for monsoon. So, if you are stepping out to attend a formal meeting on a gloomy rainy day, take a look at these perfect pantsuits of B-town divas for some fashion inspiration.

Sonam Kapoor In A Pink Pantsuit

For an event, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was decked up in a pink pantsuit, which came from Calvin Klein. Her suit consisted of a six-buttoned double-breasted blazer and matching pants. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she teamed her blazer with a classic white shirt from Prada and completed her look with black shoes. The fashionista accessorised her look with pearl studs, rings, and IWC Schaffhausen's silver-toned watch. Sonam Kapoor pulled back her side-parted tresses into a dazzling high bun and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, and pink lip shade.

Deepika Padukone In A Blue & White Striped Pantsuit

At the Cannes 2019, Deepika Padukone exuded sassy vibes in a blue and white striped pantsuit, which came from the label Loewe. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her suit consisted of a double-breasted blazer and wide pants. The diva completed her look with a pair of pointed orange heels and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light pink-hued eye shadow, and matte nudish-pink lip shade. Deepika let loose her mid-parted tresses and looked a class apart.

Kareena Kapoor In A White Pantsuit

At the India Today Conclave 2018, Kareena Kapoor Khan sported a stylish white pantsuit by Prabal Gurung. Her suit consisted of a loose-sleeved single-breasted one-buttoned blazer and matching flared pants. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the fashion diva teamed her ensemble with pointed black shoes and went for minimal jewellery. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink cheekbones, and nudish-pink lip shade enhanced her look. Kareena Kapoor pulled back her tresses into a hairdo.

Sonakshi Sinha In An Orange Pantsuit

For one of the promotional rounds of Mission Mangal, Sonakshi Sinha opted for an orange pantsuit by Osman Yousefzada. Her suit consisted of a bishop-sleeved one-buttoned blazer and matching pants. Styled by Mohit Rai, she layered her blazer with a nude-hued bralette. However, you can also opt for a classic white shirt. The actress completed her look with heels from Truffle Collection India and notched up her look with hoops from Studio Metallurgy and rings from Flower Child by Shaheen Abbas. Sonakshi let loose her heavy curly tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, nude-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and matte lip shade.

Taapsee Pannu In A Yellow Pantsuit

For the trailer launch of Soorma, Taapsee Pannu was dressed in a bright yellow pantsuit by Narendra Kumar. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved open-front blazer and high-waist matching oversized pants. The diva layered her blazer with a black corset top and accessorised her look with minimal jewellery. She pulled back her mid-parted side-braided tresses into a hairdo and rounded out her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shaleena Nathani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha