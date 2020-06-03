ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Geeta Basra Or Taapsee Pannu, Whose Colourful Lehenga Will You Pick For Monsoon Wedding?

    By
    |

    These days, we have been witnessing a first few showers of the dull and grey monsoons. The weather can make us feel a little blue and melancholic, so in order to cheer you up, we have some colourful lehengas for you. Designed by Archana Kochhar, these two lehengas donned by Taapsee Pannu and Geeta Basra will leave you fascinated. Also, these lehengas are perfect for monsoon weddings. Take a look.

    1. Geeta Basra's Colourful Lehenga

    Geeta Basra's lehenga is also colourful and apart from being a perfect wedding lehenga, it also makes for a perfect lehenga for festive occasions. The lehenga consists of a golden-embellished blouse that is textured and half-sleeved. The skirt is dipped in black colour and enhanced by vibrant floral accents in the hues of red and pink. The olive dupatta with intricately-done floral border accentuates her attire. Her look is upped by a chic watch, dainty earrings, and a complementing floral ring. The makeup marked by glossy pink lip shade, a red bindi, and contoured cheekbones spruces up her look. The wavy braided tresses complete her avatar.

    2. Taapsee Pannu's Colourful Lehenga

    In tune with the modern sensibilities, Taapsee Pannu's lehenga is not only ideal for monsoon but also destination weddings. Her off-shouldered lehenga features a blouse accentuated by floral-cut appliques and the lehenga is splashed in the shades of aquamarine blue, pink, sea green, and white. Her lehenga is a mix of floral and abstract patterns, and the black and white stripes add an interesting dimension. Her look is accessorised by a heavy gemstone neckpiece and a statement ring. The makeup highlighted by contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and kohl complements her look. The short bob tresses round out her avatar.

    So, whose lehenga will you pick? Let us know that.

    Courtesy: Archana Kochhar's Instagram

    More TAAPSEE PANNU News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue