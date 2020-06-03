Geeta Basra Or Taapsee Pannu, Whose Colourful Lehenga Will You Pick For Monsoon Wedding? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

These days, we have been witnessing a first few showers of the dull and grey monsoons. The weather can make us feel a little blue and melancholic, so in order to cheer you up, we have some colourful lehengas for you. Designed by Archana Kochhar, these two lehengas donned by Taapsee Pannu and Geeta Basra will leave you fascinated. Also, these lehengas are perfect for monsoon weddings. Take a look.

1. Geeta Basra's Colourful Lehenga

Geeta Basra's lehenga is also colourful and apart from being a perfect wedding lehenga, it also makes for a perfect lehenga for festive occasions. The lehenga consists of a golden-embellished blouse that is textured and half-sleeved. The skirt is dipped in black colour and enhanced by vibrant floral accents in the hues of red and pink. The olive dupatta with intricately-done floral border accentuates her attire. Her look is upped by a chic watch, dainty earrings, and a complementing floral ring. The makeup marked by glossy pink lip shade, a red bindi, and contoured cheekbones spruces up her look. The wavy braided tresses complete her avatar.

2. Taapsee Pannu's Colourful Lehenga

In tune with the modern sensibilities, Taapsee Pannu's lehenga is not only ideal for monsoon but also destination weddings. Her off-shouldered lehenga features a blouse accentuated by floral-cut appliques and the lehenga is splashed in the shades of aquamarine blue, pink, sea green, and white. Her lehenga is a mix of floral and abstract patterns, and the black and white stripes add an interesting dimension. Her look is accessorised by a heavy gemstone neckpiece and a statement ring. The makeup highlighted by contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and kohl complements her look. The short bob tresses round out her avatar.

So, whose lehenga will you pick? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Archana Kochhar's Instagram