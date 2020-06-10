Just In
Anushka Sharma Or Sonakshi Sinha, Whose Gym Wear Would You Want To Wear At Home?
Gym wear stay somewhere safely tucked in between our regular clothes. Gone are the days when we used to hit the gym and the days of staying at home and doing our household chores have begun. But that doesn't mean we can't wear gym outfits at home after all the gym wear is comfortable. Anushka Sharma and Sonakshi Sinha recently flaunted gym outfits and reminded us to up our fashion game. They looked absolutely fabulous in their athleisure outfits and we have decoded their looks for you.
Anushka Sharma's Gym Wear
Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram feed to share her gym look. The Paatal Lok producer recently posed at the window side of her Mumbai apartment. Against a backdrop of the morning sky and with potted plants as a beautiful company, Anushka looked amazing in her neon yellow-hued Puma crop vest and black tights. She looked happy and her look was totally makeup-free. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.
Sonakshi Sinha's Gym Wear
Sonakshi Sinha looked classy as she took a mirror selfie. The actress wore a sleeveless black jumpsuit that featured flared pants and teamed her ensemble with patterned shawl with floral patterns. The actress accessorised her look with yellow-tinted cat-eyed frames and upped her look with pink lip shade. The neat bun completed her look. Sonakshi looked so cool.
So, whose gym avatar did you like more? Let us know that.