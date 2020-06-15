Ananya Panday Or Deepika Padukone, Who Blossomed In Colourful Outfit In A Magazine’s Photoshoot? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Though Deepika Padukone marked her Bollywood debut in 2007 and Ananya Panday is just two films old, there is still one thing common between both the actresses and that is their stunning fashion sense. The two never fails to make heads turn with their amazing style in gorgeous outfits. Recently, Elle India magazine shared throwback pictures of Ananya and Deepika from one of their photoshoots on Instagram. Dressed in colourful outfits, the heroines blossomed like flower. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find who looked more gorgeous.

Ananya Panday In A Colourful Attire

Ananya Panday donned a sleeveless white-hued flared ensemble and looked very pretty. Her dress was accentuated by multi-hued patterns and midnight blue-hued striped border. She teamed it with a pair of sandals and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and light pink lip shade. The young budding fashionista left her mid-parted curly tresses loose. Ananya looked gorgeous as she gave a back pose in her beautiful ensemble.

Deepika Padukone In A Colourful Attire

Deepika Padukone absolutely sizzled in a multi-coloured beachwear. It was a full-sleeved bodysuit, which was accentuated by black criss-cross detailing in the neckline and waist. Her suit also featured a long flared panel at the back that added fashion quotient. The diva let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, and nudish-pink lip shade.

We absolutely loved this multi-hued ensemble of Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone. Whose attire did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Pic Credits: Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone