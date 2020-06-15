ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ananya Panday Or Deepika Padukone, Who Blossomed In Colourful Outfit In A Magazine’s Photoshoot?

    By
    |

    Though Deepika Padukone marked her Bollywood debut in 2007 and Ananya Panday is just two films old, there is still one thing common between both the actresses and that is their stunning fashion sense. The two never fails to make heads turn with their amazing style in gorgeous outfits. Recently, Elle India magazine shared throwback pictures of Ananya and Deepika from one of their photoshoots on Instagram. Dressed in colourful outfits, the heroines blossomed like flower. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find who looked more gorgeous.

    View this post on Instagram

    We’re all the same. Case in point: “I say bro all the time and to everyone, even if I am dating them,” said @ananyapanday in our April 2019 issue. From her favourite Insta filters, her spirit animals, to who’s on her speed dial, get to know the actor via link in bio.⁠ .⁠ Photograph: @spaparelli ⁠ .⁠ #AnanyaPanday #Bollywood #Actor #Celebrity #Movies #Films #Throwback

    A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia) on

    Ananya Panday In A Colourful Attire

    Ananya Panday donned a sleeveless white-hued flared ensemble and looked very pretty. Her dress was accentuated by multi-hued patterns and midnight blue-hued striped border. She teamed it with a pair of sandals and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and light pink lip shade. The young budding fashionista left her mid-parted curly tresses loose. Ananya looked gorgeous as she gave a back pose in her beautiful ensemble.

    View this post on Instagram

    Coming out of quarantine will be the adult equivalent of going back to school after summers. Let this @deepikapadukone-approved face tool help you put your best face forward. Link in bio. ⁠ .⁠ Words: @mamtamody⁠ Photograph: @tarun.vishwa⁠ .⁠ #ELLEBeauty #DeepikaPadukone #Bollywood #Celebrity #Actor #Beauty #Skincare⁠

    A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia) on

    Deepika Padukone In A Colourful Attire

    Deepika Padukone absolutely sizzled in a multi-coloured beachwear. It was a full-sleeved bodysuit, which was accentuated by black criss-cross detailing in the neckline and waist. Her suit also featured a long flared panel at the back that added fashion quotient. The diva let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, and nudish-pink lip shade.

    We absolutely loved this multi-hued ensemble of Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone. Whose attire did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Cover Pic Credits: Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone

    More ANANYA PANDAY News

    Story first published: Monday, June 15, 2020, 16:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue