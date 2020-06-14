Colours Of Monsoon: From Yellow To White, B-town Divas-Inspired Cute Outfits To Flaunt This Season Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Monsoon is a romantic season and the major reason behind it is that we get to flaunt the cute flowy dresses during this romantic season. And now when monsoons are back, we hope, every fashionista in the town has kept their fashion wardrobe ready with gorgeous breezy dresses. Talking about colours of monsoon, yellow, pink, blue, white and orange are the perfect hues, which are ideal for the season. To help yourself in picking the right outfit, take a look at these pretty dresses of B-town divas, which exuded fresh and lively vibes.

Ananya Panday's Yellow Dress

Ananya Panday sported a strapless off-shoulder yellow cute mini dress by Hemant and Nandita and looked pretty in it. Styled by Ami Patel, her flowy dress featured white lace detailing at the hem while the matching statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The actress completed her look with a pair of golden heels and accessorised her look with drop earrings from Misho. She pulled back her curly tresses into a high ponytail and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade.

Kiara Advani's Pink Dress

For one of the promotional rounds of Good Newwz, Kiara Advani was dressed in a one-shoulder pink mini dress, which was accentuated by sharp pleats and asymmetrical hem. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the diva went jewellery-free and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade. Kiara left her side-parted layered tresses loose.

Janhvi Kapoor's Blue Dress

Janhvi Kapoor donned a one-shoulder blue midi dress by Atelier ExC, which was accentuated by ruffle-detailing and cut-out at the waist. She teamed her gorgeous dress with feathery sandals from Public Desire and upped her look with minimal jewellery from Outhouse, Misho, and Atelier Mon. Filled thick brows, subtle kohled eyes, soft blush, and red lip tint enhanced her look. Janhvi let loose her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses.

Priyanka Chopra's Orange Dress

For one of the promotional rounds of The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a strapless orange body-hugging dress, which came from the label Safiyaa. Styled by Ami Patel, the diva completed her look with a pair of pointed white heels and notched up her look with silver-toned earrings and a wrist watch from Latique. Priyanka Chopra left her mid-parted shoulder-length curly tresses loose and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, and matte orange lip shade.

Shanaya Kapoor's Neon Dress

For Malaika Arora's birthday bash, Shanaya Kapoor was decked up in an eye-catching neon number. Her outfit consisted of an off-shoulder crop top and high-waist matching oversized pants. She accessorised her look with a pair of embellished hoops and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Shanaya let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and looked pretty.

We absolutely loved all these monsoon-perfect dresses of these Bollywood divas. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Ami Patel, Kiara Advani