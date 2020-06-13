Just In
Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor Give Us BFF Goals With Their Bold And Beautiful Pose
Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor just gave us BFF goals with their latest fashion photoshoot. The two looked gorgeous in their outfits and posed like a boss. Ananya and Shanaya are the young fashionistas and they have proved on many occasions and this time, they only upped their fashion game with this photoshoot.
Speaking about Ananya Panday first, she wore a white crop top and paired it with denims. She looked sassy in her ensemble and while her top featured a message, her denim jeans were accentuated by smiley patterns and it was slightly distressed. She paired it with a pair of red flats and accessorised it with golden hoops. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The highlighted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.
Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a beautiful dress that was bold and she carried it like a pro. The actress wore a crop top with slits and a knotted front. She paired her ensemble with denim white-hued shorts. Shanaya teamed her ensemble with golden slippers and accessorised her look with earrings. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and pink lip shade. The long wavy tresses completed her look.
So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that.