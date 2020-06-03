From Fugly To Guilty, Bollywood Diva Kiara Advani’s Distinctive Style In Her Movies Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani marked her film debut in 2014 with thriller-drama film Fugly. Though the film didn't do well in the box office but the diva didn't lose hope and so she marked her first commercial success in 2016 film titled M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Kiara played a brief role in the film but she was appreciated by the audience for her brilliant performance. However, her 2019 film Kabir Singh is the best film of her career so far and she received immense love, fame, and recognition with this film.

We can say that Kiara has beautifully evolved as an actress and she is clearly climbing the ladder of success. She has not just impressed us with her distinctive roles in the films but also did full justice to the characters with her on-point fashion. So, let us take a quick look at her distinctive fashion in her films and decode it.

1. Fugly (2014)

In her debut film Fugly, Kiara Advani's gorgeous looks and talent was noticed. In the entire film, she was seen sporting various casual yet cool outfits. For one of the scenes, she was seen decked up in a white crop top, which she layered with a full-sleeved blue blazer. The diva teamed her blazer with low-waist distressed denim jeans and flaunted the tattoo on her waist. Kiara completed her look with a pair of boots and let loose her highlighted curls. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade wrapped up her look.

2. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was a sports biopic film on Indian Cricket Team captain M.S Dhoni. In the film Kiara Advani played the role of Sakshi Dhoni, wife of M.S. Dhoni (played by Sushant Singh Rajput). With her simple role and looks, Kiara won our heart. In one of the scenes, she was sitting on the stair with the actor sporting a half-sleeved yellow top, which featured graphic prints. She paired her top with denim jeans and completed her look with brown boots. The actress accessorised her look with a few wrist bands and let loose her mid-parted layered tresses.

3. Machine (2017)

In 2017 film Machine, Kiara Advani played the role of Sarah Thapar, a racing enthusiast, daughter of a very rich businessman and every guy' crush in the college. Being the daughter of a rich man, Kiara sported very fashionable outfits in the film. For the poster too, she opted for a full-sleeved black mini dress and looked sassy. Her dress was accentuated by intricate white prints and she completed her look with brown heels. Kiara let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses and upped her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade. Though the film didn't do great in box office but the song titled Cheez Badi became a huge hit and was loved by all.

4. Kabir Singh (2019)

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh turned out to be the second highest grossing Bollywood film of 2019. In the film Kiara played the role of Preeti, a very simple and innocent college girl. Throughout the film, the actress was seen dressed in only simple ethnic suits. In one of the scenes, Kiara was seen in a casual black ethnic suit that consisted of a half-sleeved black kurti, which she teamed with a white dupatta. She notched up her look with minimal jewellery and tied her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail. Filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look.

5. Good Newwz (2019)

After winning our hearts with her lovely role in Kabir Singh, Kiara was seen playing an absolutely different role in the comedy-drama film Good Newwz, which was released in the same year and starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit Dosanjh. In the song Sauda Khara Khara, she left us awestruck as she entered sporting a pink turban, sleeveless silver kurti and yellow flared bottoms. The diva accessorised her look with blue bangles while the yellow reflectors added cool quotient.

Source- Kiara Advani

6. Guilty (2020)

In 2020 web film titled Guilty, Kiara Advani portrayed an absolutely different role. She looked like a rockstar and hipster in the film as she sported very sassy looks. The first look of the film showed Kiara dressed in a sleeveless black tee, which she paired with black bottoms. She wrapped a red and black checkered shirt around her waist and completed her look with black boots. The diva upped her look with a few wrist bands and sported a black beanie. She let loose her white highlighted curls.

Kiara Advani absolutely nailed all her looks in each film. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.