From Lehengas To Sarees, Kiara Advani Grabs Our Attention With Her Killer Looks In Etnnic Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kiara Advani is one of the most beautiful actresses in the Bollywood industry. The actress, who received fame and recognition with her 2019 film, Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor has also impressed her fans with her beauty and stunning fashion.. From events to festivals, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress has been making statements in her designer ethnic outfits. So, let us take a close look at her some of her gorgeous ensembles that gave us major wedding fashion goals.

Kiara Advani In A Plum Wine Metallic Lehenga For Armaan Jain's sangeet ceremony, Kiara Advani opted for a plum wine-hued metallic lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Her lehenga was accentuated by intricate geometrical shapes and silver embellished border. She paired it with a sleeveless sweetheart-neckline silver choli and completed her look with matching dupatta. The Good Newwz actress accessorised her look with a choker neckpiece, a bracelet, and a ring. Kiara let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Kiara Advani In A Pink And Blue Lehenga For Armaan Jain's wedding, Kiara Advani donned a beautiful blush pink and powder blue hued lehenga by Manish Malhotra, which was accentuated by intricate heavy hand-embroidered patterns. She paired it with a sleeveless plunging-neckline matching embroidered choli and draped a sheer dupatta in a saree style. The Guilty actress upped her look with multi-layered beautiful necklace, bangles, and rings. She wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Kiara left her mid-parted curly tresses loose. She also carried a silver potli bag by Aanchal Sayal. Kiara Advani In An Embroidered White Ensemble For the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020, Kiara Advani was dressed to impress in an elaborate white ensemble by Manish Malhotra. It was slight off-shoulder full-length hand-embroidered attire, which featured poncho detailing on the bodice that fell like a panel on the floor and created a long trail. She notched up her look with a silver-toned choker and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. The Lust Stories actress pulled back her tresses into a neat ponytail and looked elegant. Kiara Advani In A Pink Sharara Set For an event, Kiara Advani wore a pink-hued sharara set and gave major fashion goals to all the ladies in the town. Her sharara was accentuated by subtle white prints and featured a golden waist belt that added structure to her attire. She paired it with a V-shaped neckline blush pink-hued intricately printed blouse that had tassel-detailing on the border. The M.S. Dhoni actress layered her ensemble with a full-sleeved matching shrug and accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings. Slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Kiara let loose her mid-parted curly tresses. Kiara Advani In A Neutral-Toned Tulle Saree Kiara Advani sported a neutral-toned tulle saree from the label Shehlaa by Shehla Khan and looked ravishing. Her shimmering saree was accentuated by floral embroidered patterns and she draped it in a nivi style. The Laxmmi Bomb actress teamed it with a strapless sequins sheeted bustier blouse and upped her look with gold-toned earrings, bracelet, and ring from Anmol and Jaipur Gems. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a low bun and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, matching eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip tint.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Kiara Advani? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kiara Advani and Manish Malhotra