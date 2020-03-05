Kiara Advani, Vaani Kapoor And Other Divas Flaunt Fashionable Outfits At Guilty Premiere Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kiara Advani and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor starrer Guilty is all set to release tomorrow on Netflix. Recently, a special screening event was held, which was attended by a number of B-town celebrities. At the event, the divas such as Kiara Advani, Vaani Kapoor, and others made fashionable splash in their gorgeous outfits. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Kiara Advani In A Blue Pantsuit

Kiara Advani exuded boss lady vibes in a blue pantuit. Her pantsuit consisted of a pulled-up sleeved double-breasted four-buttoned blazer, which featured overlap detailing. He teamed it with matching flared pants and completed her look with a pair of white heels. She ditched the accessories and sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. She let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses.

Gauahar Khan In A White Ruffle Dress

Gauahar Khan donned a cuff-sleeved high-neck collar white flared dress, which was accentuated by ruffle detailing. She completed her look with a pair of criss-cross black heels. The actress upped her look with a silver-toned bracelet and wrist watch. She let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and wrapped up her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and red lip shade. Gauahar also carried a red sling bag.

Vaani Kapoor In A Black Sequin Midi

Vaani Kapoor sported a full-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline bodycon black sequin midi dress. She completed her look with a pair of black heels. The actress ditched the accessories and slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Vaani let loose her mid-parted tresses.

Patralekhaa In A Black Bralette And Denims

Patralekhaa wore a sleeveless sweetheart-neckline black bralette, which she paired with a black jacket. She teamed it with oversized blue denims and completed her look with a pair of pointed black boots. The diva upped her look with silver-toned earrings and let loose her highlighted curled locks. Sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Patralekhaa also carried a white-hued box bag that went well with her look.

Athiya Shetty In A Silver Midi

Athiya Shetty opted for a sleeveless silver dress, which was accentuated by intricate black checkered patterns. She teamed her midi with a pair of white sport shoes and accessorised her look with gold-toned bangles. The actress let loose her side-parted tresses and sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, soft blush, and pink lip shade enhanced her look. The crossbody black bag added stylish quotient.

So, what do you think about their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

Kiara Advani And Debutante Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Give Casual Fashion Goals At Guilty Screening

Alia Bhatt And Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Give BFF Goals As They Pose Together In Mini Dresses

READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION