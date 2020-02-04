Just In
Kiara Advani In Pink-Blue Or Athiya Shetty In Blue, Whose Pastel Lehenga Did You Like More?
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain's starry-wedding was about glamour and high fashion. The Bollywood celebrities made stunning appearances in their gorgeous designer outfits and graced the event. At the wedding, the Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani and Motichoor Chaknachoor actress Athiya Shetty made wow statements with their lovely pastel-hued lehengas. While Kiara looked beautiful in a pink-blue lehenga, Athiya's blue number, on the other hand, looked so pretty too. So, let us take a close look at their lehengas and decode it.
Kiara Advani In A Pastel Pink-Blue Lehenga
Kiara Advani donned an extremely beautiful lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra. It was a shimmering light-blue lehenga, which was accentuated by pastel-pink hued florals. Styled by Chandni Prakash, she teamed it with a cut-sleeved plunging-neckline matching embroidered choli and net dupatta, featuring the same work at the border. Her jewellery game was also strong. She opted for a beautiful multi-layered necklace, bangles, and ring from Manish Malhotra's jewellery collection. Kiara also carried a silver potli bag by Aanchal Sayal, which went well with her look. She let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and elevated her look with kohled eyes, pastel-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.
Athiya Shetty In A Pastel Blue Lehenga
Athiya Shetty sported a pastel blue lehenga by noted designer Anita Dongre. Styled by Ami Patel, her lehenga was accentuated by metallic golden thread work. She paired it with a sleeveless matching blouse that featured embellishments at the border, while the equally pretty net dupatta, enhanced her look. The actress accessorised her look with lotus flower and white pearls detailed gold-toned chandelier earrings by Sunita Shekhawat and bangles from Anmol. Athiya pulled back her tresses into a low bun. A tiny silver bindi, filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.
We loved Kiara Advani and Athiya Shetty's pastel lehengas. Whose lehenga did you like more? Let us know in the comment section.