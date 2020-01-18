Pongal 2020: Kajol And Other Divas Have Pongal-Perfect Outfit Suggestions For You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The harvest festival, Pongal is here and we are all looking forward to being our traditional best. While some of us might want to drape a silk sari, some of us might want to sport something more contemporary. Whatever may be your concern about what to wear, we have got you covered. So, here are six amazing Pongal-perfect outfits for you donned by leading Bollywood divas. From Deepika Padukone to Kajol, here are the divas who have inspired us with their traditional outfits that we can wear this Pongal.

Deepika Padukone's Exquisite Gharara Set Yes, instead of a sari, you can also drape an exquisite gharara set and look equally graceful. For Chhapaak promotions, Deepika donned Anjul Bhandari's butter yellow chinar jaal gharara set that was embellished with baby pearls, Austrian Swarovski, and sequins. Deepika Padukone looked beyond gorgeous in her gharara and teamed it with a matching dupatta. She wore complementing juttis by Needledust. She accessorised her look with elaborate gemstone earrings. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and pink eye shadow. The neat bun rounded out her avatar. Kiara Advani's Understated Lehenga Now for festivals, some of us might even want to sport a lehenga but not all of us want a traditional heavy wedding-worthy lehenga. So, if you are one of those, who wants to keep it light and simple, this lehenga donned by Kiara Advani for Kabir Singh promotions is ideal for you. She wore this black-hued Anamika Khanna lehenga that consisted of a sleeveless cropped blouse and flared skirt. Her lehenga featured pink pipings and she paired it with a white patterned dupatta. She spruced up her look with sleek danglers and a chic ring. The makeup was light and the middle-parted impeccable tresses rounded out her avatar. Bhumi Pednekar's Modern Sari If you want to play with vibrant hues on Pongal 2020, Bhumi Pednekar's sari is perfect for you. The actress wore this sari for the event, which was designed by Manish Malhotra. She looked stunning in her raspberry orange sari that featured striped patterns and intricate sequins. The Bala actress paired her sari with a matching sleeveless blouse. You can also sport statement nature-inspired jewellery like Bhumi. She upped her look with matte pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The ponytail rounded out her avatar. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Vibrant Anarkali Something comfy and vibrant is what we all desire and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has the perfect outfit option for us. She wore this gorgeous red anarkali set by Masaba for The Zoya Factor promotions. Her red anarkali kurta was intricately done and featured embellishments in silver. She teamed her anarkali set with a plain red dupatta and her elaborate juttis absolutely upped her look. The actress looked pretty as peach with golden jhumkis and complementing rings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and matching eye shadow. The red bindi elevated her traditional quotient. The middle-parted impeccable bun wrapped up her look. Janhvi Kapoor's Colour-Blocked Half Sari Yes, if you want to look particularly Pongal-perfect, opt for Janhvi Kapoor's half sari. She wore it for Tirupati prayers. Her sari was accentuated by green and golden hue. Her sari was dipped in a golden metallic shade and the pallu was enhanced by light green hue. It was a colour-blocked number and Janhvi Kapoor looked impressive. She accessorised her look with ethnic jhumkis. Her makeup was marked by pink lip shade and the middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar. Kajol's Bright Traditional Sari Kajol wore this lovely silk sari for Tanhaji promotions. Her sari came from Raw Mango and it was about vibrant hues. Her sari was splashed in rani pink hue and accentuated by golden-toned motifs. The border of her sari was also notched up by silk golden accents and she paired her sari with a matte orange shirt-style blouse. Kajol's jewellery game was on-point with floral-cut studs and ring. The makeup was light and minimal and the middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.

So, whose outfit will you pick up for this Pongal? Let us know that.

Photo Credits: Deepika Padukone- Shaleena Nathani's Instagram/ Kiara Advani- Kiara Advani's Instagram/Bhumi Pednekar- Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram/Sonam Kapoor Ahuja- Rhea Kapoor's Instagam/Janhvi Kapoor - Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram/ Kajol- Kajol's Instagram