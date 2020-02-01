Athiya Shetty's Pantsuit Can Make You Look Confident At An Office Meeting Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Pantsuits not only boosts one's confidence but have also become a great fashion trend these days. Pantsuits not only come in different hues but also in different styles. While some pantsuits are simple and formal, some are colour-blocked, and others have beautiful prints.. A number of Bollywood celebrities today sport myriad style of pantsuits at different events.

Recently, Motichoor Chaknachoor actress Athiya Shetty attended an event, where she was dressed up in a black and white striped pantsuit. The diva exuded boss lady vibes and her attire seemed perfect for formal office meetings. So, let us take a close look at her suit and decode it.

So, for the event, Athiya Shetty was decked up in a black & white striped pantsuit, which came from the label Paule Ka. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel double-breasted blazer that featured two side pockets. The actress paired her blazer with a black bralette but you can also opt for a white or black shirt, if you want to keep it more conservative and wear it to the office. Styled by Ami Patel, Athiya teamed it with matching pants and completed her look with a pair of pointed brown heels. On the jewellery front, she accessorised her look with gold-toned drop earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja.

The Mubarakan actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, black winged eyeliner, nude-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

We really liked Athiya Shetty's striped suit. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Photos Credit: Shashank Hadgal