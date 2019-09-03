Athiya Shetty's Sharara Set Is An Ideal Festive Wear For Shy Girls Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Athiya Shetty stepped up her fashion game for the Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She looked graceful in her sharara set, which was by Tarun Tahiliani. The actress, who was last seen as a showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, went for an embellished number and balanced it with minimal styling. Let's take a look at her outfit of the night.

So, Athiya Shetty wore an outfit that consisted of a short kurta and flared bottoms. Her kurta was adorned with multi-hued patterns and featured light shimmers and subtle mukaish. The bottoms of her ensemble was ivory-hued and accentuated by subtle glittery work. She paired her ensemble with a sheer white dupatta that was enhanced by patterned work. Her attire was not only light but also very festive.

She carried a statement potli bag with her and accessorised her look with light bangles and delicate studs. Athiya also notched up her stylish statement with a sleek maang-tikka. The makeup was enhanced by contoured red cheekbones, a matte pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The voluminous tresses rounded out her avatar. Athiya Shetty looked fabulous and gave us a traditional wear goal. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.