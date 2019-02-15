Athiya Shetty's Latest Outfit Is A Must-Buy For Those Who Want To Look Sassy And Classy Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Athiya Shetty looked super stylish as she launched the new perfume line of the brand, Kazo. The 'Hero' actress also walked down the ramp for the brand. She looked stunning and flaunted a chic ensemble, which we thought was about giving pantsuit an edgy touch. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

So, Athiya wore an all-black ensemble and gave us a jaw-dropping style goal. She wore a structured black top and paired it with straight-fit pants with flared hem. It was a winning combination and Athiya notched up her style quotient by casually draping a full-sleeved jacket. The jacket enhanced her kickass avatar. The fashion diva pulled off her ensemble with a lot of aplomb and confidence.

Athiya paired her attire with formal black shoes and she gave us an interesting styling idea here and a break from sandals. The makeup was towards the bold side and highlighted by a neon pink lip shade, accentuated cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The side-swept tresses wrapped up her showstopper look. Well, her latest ramp attire was something we could try too. She gave a dress idea to the ladies with sassy fashion sense. What do you think about her outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.