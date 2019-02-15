ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Athiya Shetty's Latest Outfit Is A Must-Buy For Those Who Want To Look Sassy And Classy

    By
    |
    Athiya Shetty Fashion

    Athiya Shetty looked super stylish as she launched the new perfume line of the brand, Kazo. The 'Hero' actress also walked down the ramp for the brand. She looked stunning and flaunted a chic ensemble, which we thought was about giving pantsuit an edgy touch. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

    Athiya Shetty Style

    So, Athiya wore an all-black ensemble and gave us a jaw-dropping style goal. She wore a structured black top and paired it with straight-fit pants with flared hem. It was a winning combination and Athiya notched up her style quotient by casually draping a full-sleeved jacket. The jacket enhanced her kickass avatar. The fashion diva pulled off her ensemble with a lot of aplomb and confidence.

    Athiya Shetty News

    Athiya paired her attire with formal black shoes and she gave us an interesting styling idea here and a break from sandals. The makeup was towards the bold side and highlighted by a neon pink lip shade, accentuated cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The side-swept tresses wrapped up her showstopper look. Well, her latest ramp attire was something we could try too. She gave a dress idea to the ladies with sassy fashion sense. What do you think about her outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: athiya shetty kazo celeb style
    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 16:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue