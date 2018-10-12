ENGLISH

Ruffled Edges And Metallic Touch, Athiya Shetty's Showstopper Attire Is Ideal For Glam Occasions

Poshpride made a winning debut at Lotus Make-Up FDCI India Fashion Week 2018. Athiya Shetty was the showstopper of Poshpride- a label by Prerna Khetrapal. Their collection was titled, 'La Mariposa' and the ensembles were about metallic surface and leather and beads embellishments. The collection was inspired by romantic drapes and vibrant hues, but with a modern perspective. The outfits were glamorous and made for modern-day women.

Coming to Athiya's outfit, the actress exuded sensuality and sashayed down the ramp confidently. She wore a bright magenta outfit that was notched up by metallic sheen. It was a contemporary gown with a velvety feel and not quite everybody's shot of whiskey. However, Athiya pulled it off like a pro and gave us one of the boldest looks so far from this fashion week.

The gown was meant for a woman, who is unapologetic about her sensuality. The attire accentuated her lithe frame and was marked by sinuous drapes and ruffled edges. It was a structural delight, which took an asymmetrical turn towards the end. This ensemble of hers would have made modern Opera singers quite happy- her attire was actually ideal for a Parisian night.

And to make things groovier, Athiya teamed her ensemble with a sharp and crisp, shimmering metallic silver coat, which was full-sleeved and went well with her outfit. With this addition, Athiya gave us cues on how to spruce up the gown, particularly if you are planning to wear it on a chilly winter night. She teamed it with equally dramatic white-coloured block heels, which colour-blocked her attire.

Her makeup was dewy and marked by a glowy red lip shade and her middle-parted sleek tresses rounded off her look.

