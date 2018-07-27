Subscribe to Boldsky
OMG! Athiya Shetty Makes A Bold Fashion Choice At A Birthday Party

Athiya Shetty fashion

Athiya Shetty's style is absolutely versatile and unorthodox too. She dresses up like no other and isn't afraid to go unconventional, when required. She is definitely not your style diva with conservative clothes selection and her style game is extremely far ahead of her times. And she has proved this to us over and over again.

And recently, she was spotted looking unbelievable in a Saaksha and Kinni attire, which she wore for Dinesh Vijan's birthday bash. Her attire of the night was simply a shirt paired with flared pants and a long jacket. It was not the outfit as such but the medley of prints that had caught our attention.

Her shirt was baggy and sheer. It was full-sleeved and accentuated by black and red checks. It was a loose shirt, which made for a perfect summer wear. Athiya teamed her classy shirt with a pair of high-waist red-hued flared pants that were enhanced with blue-coloured waves.

Athiya Shetty western looks

It was a quite a mixing of prints and with her ensemble, she proved that different prints can be indeed paired together. She also wore a long sheer jacket with catchy prints on the sleeves area. She spruced up her look with golden hoop earrings and black-coloured sandals.

She notched up her style quotient by sporting a bold red lip shade and her tresses were loose and were given a wild touch.

Well, she aced the fashion game once again and gave us a fashion goal for this weekend. Well, we are much impressed with Athiya Shetty. How about you?

