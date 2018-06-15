Bang On! Athiya Shetty's Sporty Number Is The Kickass Outfit Of The Week

Suniel Shetty's daughter, Athiya rocked the casual look like a pro at the Race 3 screening. We liked that she was dressed in a cool way and looked so confident. As it is, we are in love with her fashion sense and she always manages to pull off any given attire on any given day. From athleisure outfits, pantsuits to heavy lehengas, Athiya can look awesome in anything.

For this special day, she mixed sporty look with glam and made our hearts beat ten times faster. She graced the event with her dapper father and they effortlessly posed for shutterbugs. Athiya promoted the pink and black combination by donning a pink hued top and she paired it with black trousers.

Her pink crop top was sweatshirt-like, full-sleeved, and of course had that 'comfort quotient'. We thought her top was vibrant and quirky at once. It was fun and flirty and was enhanced by eye-catching prints. Her pants were slightly baggy but so on point. Those bottoms were the perfect compliment to her top. Athiya's attire was pretty revealing but she had no qualms flaunting her athletic midriff.

She teamed her kickass outfit with sport shoes and left her loose tresses middle parted and slightly messy. Her makeup was light and natural and we are glad that she didn't don a heavy makeup.

We thought Athiya Shetty looked fab in this outfit but we also want to know what you all think about her attire?