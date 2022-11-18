Athiya Shetty Loves Her Papaya Skincare: 2 Ways To Add It To Your Skincare Routine Skin Care oi-Amritha K

No doubt, Athiya Shetty has been juggling countless roles while looking her best!

There's no secret behind the star's alluring beauty that's hard to figure out or too expensive. In order to keep her skin flawless and blemish-free, Athiya Shetty always relies on her grandmother's homemade recipes and pantry staples.

And her favourite go-to skincare ingredient is PAPAYA!

Here's how you can add it to your skincare routine.

Papaya For Skincare: 2 Ways To Add It To Your Skincare Routine

Papaya has shown promising results in treating warts, corns, sinuses, eczema, and other skin problems.

You can reap the benefits of papayas, both raw and ripe, for your skin, hair, immunity system, and overall health. Papayas nourish you from within, improve your health, and alleviate some common health conditions.

A rich source of vitamins, minerals, and enzymes, even one papaya contains 300 times more vitamin C than the recommended daily allowance [1][2].

1. Papaya for facial cleansing

You will need papaya, cucumber and vitamin E oil.

Mash some papaya to make a paste.

Add grated cucumber and a few drops of vitamin E oil.

Mix well and gently rub the paste on the face.

Let it on for 15 minutes and wash with cold water.

2. Papaya face mask for glowing skin

You will need ripe papaya, honey and milk.

Add honey and milk to a bowl.

Mash the papaya, and add to the honey and milk mix (2:1:2 ratio)

Mix it well.

Add a pinch of turmeric.

Apply on your face and wash with lukewarm water after 20 minutes.

Try and let us know!

