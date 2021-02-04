Tara Sutaria, Sonam Kapoor, And Other Divas Leave Us Speechless In This Designer’s Outfits

Tara Sutaria’s Pastel Ruffle Sari Set Tara Sutaria looked fabulous in her pastel stripe tiered ruffle sari set that was priced at INR 98,000. Her sari set consisted of a rosegold linear-embroidered blouse that featured multiple straps and ruffled tiered saree that was multi-hued. The blouse was intricately embellished with mirror-work and the ruffled saree was pastel-hued with a multitude of embellished accents. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with eye shadow. The highlighted copper tresses rounded out her look.

Vaani Kapoor’s Black Bralette Set Vaani Kapoor looked amazing in her party-perfect outfit. She wore a black retro bralette and pant set from the label, which was priced at INR 169,000. Vaani sported a black retro linear embroidered bralette that was accentuated by shells and floral textured patterns and embellished coordinated pants, which featured mirror-work and shimmery details. Her pants were flared at the hemline. The makeup was marked by glossy light-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with black eyeliner. The middle-parted long tresses completed her look.

Malaika Arora’s Teal Skirt Set Priced at INR 79,000, Malaika Arora was a vision to behold in her teal stripe tulip skirt set. Her attire featured a gold linear embroidered blouse, which was elaborately embellished with stunning mirror work. She paired it with a high-waist teal striped tulip skirt that was marked by thigh-high side slits and draped a complementing drape with it, which was enhanced by royal-blue and teal-striped hues with gold mirror-work at the border. Her makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and pink eye shadow with subtle kohl. The contoured cheekbones upped her look and she rounded out her look with a messy bun.

Kiara Advani’s Yellow Polka Skirt Set Kiara Advani looked radiant as ever in her Camel polka tiered skirt embroidered set from the label. Priced at INR 175,000, she wore a camel fan flower embroidered blouse that was sleeveless and embellished in meticulously-done gold-work. The skirt was tiered with a mermaid-cut and enhanced by polka-dotted patterns and embellished patti on each ruffled layer. Kiara's look was jewellery-free and her makeup was marked by light-plum lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle eye makeup. The sleek long tresses completed her summer-perfect look.

Ananya Panday’s Teal Skirt Set Ananya Panday flaunted a teal striped tiered skirt set from Arpita Mehta's eponymous label that was priced at INR 79,000. Her attire consisted of a star mesh bustier blouse and teal striped tiered skirt. The bustier blouse was accentuated by mirror-work and interplay of floral patterns and the ruffled teal tiered skirt was enhanced by polka dots and striped patterns. She wore a matching drape with her attire. The makeup was marked by berry-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted highlighted and softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar.

Samantha Akkineni’s Mother Of Pearl Skirt Set Samantha Akkineni looked graceful in her INR 175,000 Mother of pearl hip hug skirt set that was certainly a floral delight. Her ensemble consisted of a blouse and a skirt that was flared at the hem. The vintage flower-embroidered blouse was highlighted by green floral accents, subtle mirror-work, and the shells on the border. The hip-hug skirt was plain in colour but accentuated by green and gold-embellished leaves patterns with mirror accents. She draped a complementing floral and leaf-patterned cape with her ensemble. Samantha accessorised her look with multitude of ear studs. The makeup was marked by light-pink glossy lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle eye shadow with pink tones. The highlighted slightly-messy ponytail completed her look.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Mirror And Pearl Jacket Set Sonakshi Sinha exuded diva vibes in her Arpita Mehta attire, which was priced at INR 76,000. She wore a classic mirror and pearl-web jacket that featured textured patterns and prominent mirror accents. She paired her jacket with a black tulip skirt that featured a deep side slit. She didn't sport any jewellery except for a nose pin. Sonakshi Sinha's makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and a layer of kohl with pink eye shadow. The impeccable long ponytail rounded out her look.

Athiya Shetty’s Vintage Jacket Set Athiya Shetty looked gorgeous in her attire, which was a black ornate vintage embroidered jacket set, priced at INR 125,000. Her ensemble was accentuated by a long vintage jacket that was black-hued and featured a myriad of ornate patterns in vibrant hues. She teamed her eye-catching long jacket with a black bralette and a skirt. Athiya's makeup was enhanced by minty-pink lip shade and nude eye shadow. The pink contoured cheekbones upped her look and the side-parted messy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Coconut Organza Sari Set Madhuri Dixit Nene looked graceful and radiant as ever in her exquisite saree that was priced at INR 95,000. She wore an organza saree, which was the coconut organza lotus and pine flower embroidered saree from the collection, The Mirror. Her saree was spruced up by gold and pink embellished border and she teamed her saree with a mottobutti blouse that was sleeveless and featured her mirror-work. She wore a dainty diamond ring to notch up her look. The makeup was highlighted by dark-pink glossy lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. She elevated her look with light-pink nail lacquer. The puffed copper-ebony hairdo completed her traditional avatar.