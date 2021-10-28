Diwali 2021: Athiya Shetty, Huma Qureshi, And Saiee M Manjrekar Give Us Modern-Ethnic Outfit Ideas Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Diwali 2021 is just around the corner and we know that you are looking forward to dressing up in your fashionable best. However, while some might opt for sarees and those embellished suits, the others might want to wear something that is light and contemporary. Yes, for those thinking of sporting lightweight sharara sets, patterned kaftans, and minimally-done separates, we have got you sorted. Athiya Shetty, Huma Qureshi, and Saiee Manjrekar gave us goals for upcoming Diwali festival. So, let's decode their outfits and looks for some festive-wear inspiration.

Picture Source: Instagram

Athiya Shetty's Peach Sharara Set

Styled by Sanjay Kumar Dahualiya, Athiya Shetty looked stunning in her floral peach-hued sharara set. Her attire came from Anita Dongre's eponymous label and it was Aaghnya Sharara Set -Peach by the designer. Crafted with nature-based sustainable fibers that are bio-degradable, this set of hers consisted of a sleeveless short kurta with a choli-style back, sharara bottoms, and complementing light dupatta. Her attire was sprinkled with floral detailing and checked border. This sharara set is priced at Rs. 29,900. Her intricate danglers also came from the designer's jewellery line. She paired her ensemble with embellished gold juttis from Fizzy Goblet. The makeup was highlighted by pink tones and the middle-parted long tresses completed her look. She did this photoshoot for Lavie and Myntra.

Photographer Courtesy: Chandrahas Prabhu



Huma Qureshi's Nature-Inspired Kaftan

Huma Qureshi showed us that kaftan can also make for a perfect festive wear. Styled by Who Wore What When, Huma's kaftan came from Falguni Shane Peacock's label. It was a dark grey-toned kaftan with nature-inspired green leaves and red flowers patterns accentuating it. The kaftan featured a side slit and this kaftan dress donned by Huma Qureshi is ideal for those who want to wear something comfortable and different from typical traditional wear. She teamed her ensemble with silver heels that were from the label, Lyn. Her blue-toned floral earrings from Valliyan were a striking addition to her look. As for her makeup, it was enhanced by red-toned lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The highlighted tresses rounded out her look.

Picture Source: Instagram

Saiee M Manjrekar's Minimally Done Separates

Dabangg 3 actress, Saiee M Manjrekar exuded festive vibes with her minimally-done separates. She wore light beige separates that were designed by Payal Singhal. With styling done by Malvika Tater, her attire consisted of a plain sleeveless blouse and a skirt that was adorned with gold-toned sequinned accents. She didn't take a dupatta with her ensemble but if you want to, you can opt for light dupattas in hues such as pink and lemon-yellow with this ensemble. She upped her look with gold jewellery from Curio Cottage. The makeup was marked by pink and nude tones and the highlighted tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose ensemble you liked the most? Let us know that in the comment section.