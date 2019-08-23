LFW W/F 2019 Day Two: Athiya Shetty’s Black And White Sari Is So Modern Retro Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The second day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 was about promoting sustainability, slow fashion, and innovations. A number of designers showed their interpretation of sustainable outfits today and designer duo and proud advocate of sustainability movement, David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore wrapped up the 2nd day with their show. Athiya Shetty was the showstopper and she looked absolutely gorgeous. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

Athiya wore a sari, which was in tune with the modern sensibilities but featured a whiff of retro touch. Her sari was accentuated by bold black and white stripes, which certainly added a dramatic element to her attire. It was a casually draped sari, fuss-free and flowy with ruffled accents at the hem and the pallu. Athiya Shetty's sari exuded resort vacay vibes but seemed like a fresh entrée for the upcoming festive season or light wedding functions too. The most noteworthy aspect about her sari was that it didn't need any embellishments or adornments to make it a statement piece. Athiya teamed her sari with a matching half-sleeved collared shirt-style blouse and that rounded out her attire.

As far as accessories are concerned, her look was minimal but her sleek beaded neckpiece, for sure caught our attention and it seemed like a quirky piece. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and dewy tones. The side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. Athiya Shetty looked a class apart and gave us a major sari goal. So, how did you find her sari and look? Let us know that in the comment section.