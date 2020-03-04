Kiara Advani And Debutante Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Give Casual Fashion Goals At Guilty Screening

ENGLISH

    Currently, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is on a professional high as she has a lot of films in her kitty and one of them is a drama film Guilty, which is slated to release on 6 March, 2020 on Netflix. The film also marks the debut of Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Yesterday, a special screening event was held in Mumbai, where the divas arrived in their fashionable best. So, let us take a close look at their outfits, which gave casual fashion goals.

    Kiara Advani In A Purple Top & White Pants

    Kiara Advani sported a sleeveless V-shaped plunging neckline purple crop top. She paired her top with high-waist white flared pants and completed her look with transparent-strapped white sandals. The actress carried a white jacket and a matching semi-circle shaped sling bag that featured golden chain detailing. She accessorised her look with a double-layered gold-toned chain neckpiece. Kiara let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    Akansha Ranjan Kapoor In A Black Dress

    Akansha Ranjan Kapoor opted for a boyfriend-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline black mini dress, which featured ruffle detailing at the hem. She paired her stunning black dress with transparent-strapped nude-hued heels. The diva upped her look with a pair of gold-toned hoops and black wrist bands. Slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade enhanced her look. Akansha left her mid-parted short tresses loose.

    So, what do you think about their outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

