Just In
- 39 min ago Maha Shivratri 2020: 13 Quotes, Sayings And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones
-
- 1 hr ago 15 Indian Spices And Their Amazing Health Benefits
- 1 hr ago Maha Shivratri 2020: 7 Auspicious Leaves That You Can Offer To Lord Shiva
- 2 hrs ago Deepika Padukone Gives Stylish Goals In A Tuxedo With A Hoodie At Smile Mirchi Music Awards
Don't Miss
- News Not 70 lakh, but one lakh to attend Donald Trump roadshow
- Technology Xiaomi Alleged Redmi K30 Pro 5G Smartphone Expected To Arrive With 33W Fast-Charger
- Finance SBI Cards IPO To Open On 2 March
- Sports We need 'A' game to beat world-class India: Kane Williamson
- Movies Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Launches Adult Entertainer Career
- Automobiles Hero Destini 125 BS6 Scooter Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 64,310
- Travel 8 Most Appealing Summer Holiday Destinations In India
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
Kiara Advani's Pink Chikankari Lehenga Is Absolutely On Our Wish List
Kiara Advani attended a wedding recently and gave us wedding fashion goals. The Kabir Singh actress wore a lehenga that was exquisite and perfect if you want to keep it light and simple. Kiara's lehenga was intricately-done and we have decoded the ensemble for you.
So, the actress wore a chikankari pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Perfect for summer weddings, this lehenga was handcrafted and consisted of a quarter-sleeved blouse and long flared skirt. Her attire was beautifully embellished in silver threadwork and Kiara pulled it off effortlessly. She also draped a pink plain dupatta with her attire that went well with her lehenga. Kiara Advani also carried a silver embellished potli bag with her lehenga that was accentuated by jewelled tones.
Styled by Chandni Prakash, Kiara upped her look with delicate drop earrings and a dazzling cocktail ring. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and winged kohl. Her cheekbones were contoured and the middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar. Kiara Advani looked stunning. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.