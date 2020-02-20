Kiara Advani's Pink Chikankari Lehenga Is Absolutely On Our Wish List

ENGLISH

    Kiara Advani attended a wedding recently and gave us wedding fashion goals. The Kabir Singh actress wore a lehenga that was exquisite and perfect if you want to keep it light and simple. Kiara's lehenga was intricately-done and we have decoded the ensemble for you.

    So, the actress wore a chikankari pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Perfect for summer weddings, this lehenga was handcrafted and consisted of a quarter-sleeved blouse and long flared skirt. Her attire was beautifully embellished in silver threadwork and Kiara pulled it off effortlessly. She also draped a pink plain dupatta with her attire that went well with her lehenga. Kiara Advani also carried a silver embellished potli bag with her lehenga that was accentuated by jewelled tones.

    Styled by Chandni Prakash, Kiara upped her look with delicate drop earrings and a dazzling cocktail ring. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and winged kohl. Her cheekbones were contoured and the middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar. Kiara Advani looked stunning. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 15:21 [IST]
