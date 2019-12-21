Kiara Advani Looks Resplendent In Her White Outfit As She Attends An Event With Manish Malhotra Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in her attire as she attended the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour event in New Delhi with Manish Malhotra. The actress looked divine and her styling was done to perfection too. So, let's decode her ensemble and look that absolutely wowed us.

The Kabir Singh actress looked resplendent in an elaborate outfit by Manish Malhotra. It was an intricately-done number that was accentuated by sheer accents and fine embroidery in white thread. Her attire was enhanced by floral motifs and featured a cape bodice and a long trail. The border of her attire was meticulously embellished. It seemed like a perfect outfit for grand occasions. Well, we couldn't take our eyes off Kiara Advani.

As for the accessories, she notched up her look with a pearl and gemstone choker neckpiece. It was an exquisite jewellery piece. Kiara's makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The impeccable ponytail rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Kiara Advani's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.