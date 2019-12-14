ENGLISH

    Kiara Advani’s Jumpsuits Are Perfect For Those Who Want To Look Classy And Stylish At The Same Time

    After winning the hearts of the audience with her blockbuster film Kabir Singh, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is all set to impress her fans once again with her upcoming film Good Newwz. As the diva is on a promotional spree, she is all out there slaying in gorgeous outfits one after the other. For recent promotional rounds, the actress sported two jumpsuits- one was denim and the other one was neon green-hued. Kiara looked a class apart in both the jumpsuits. So, let us take a close look at it and decode it.

    Kiara Advani In A Denim Jumpsuit

    Kiara Advani donned a denim jumpsuit, which came from Essé. Her jumpsuit featured sleeveless keyhole-neckline racerback bodice and flared pants. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, her jumpsuit also consisted of a dusky grey-hued belt and a semi-circle cut at her waist, which added stylish quotient. She completed her look with a pair of sandals from Truffle Collection India. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops from Shoplune and rings from Misho Designs by Suhani Parekh. Kiara pulled back her poofy tresses into a messy ponytail. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade went well with her look.

    Kiara Advani In A Neon-Green Jumpsuit

    Kiara Advani wore a classy neon-green jumpsuit from label Atsu. Her jumpsuit featured one-shoulder bodice and flared pants. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, her bodice was accentuated by draped sash, which added overlap-detailed effect. She completed her look with a pair of pointed sandals. The actress went accessory-free and upped her look with rings and light-hued lacquer. Kiara let loose her side-parted layered tresses. She slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Minimal base marked by thick brows, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. The super sleek designed ultra-cool micro sunglasses from Far Left, added stylish quotient to her look.

    We absolutely love Kiara Advani's jumpsuits. Her jumpsuits were sophisticated and featured stylish quotient at the same time. What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Kiara Advani

    Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
