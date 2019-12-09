Disha Patani And Other Divas Make A Fashionable Splash With Their Latest Magazine Covers Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Recently, the four gorgeous Bollywood divas, Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, and Aditi Rao Hydari turned the covergirls for the December issue of Harper's Bazaar India, Condé Nast Traveller India,Vogue India, and Travel + Leisure India & South Asia respectively. The actresses oozed glamour and took the internet on fire with their stunning looks and fashionable outfits. So, let us take a close look at their covershoot attire and decode it.

Disha Patani In A Black Trench Coat

For the Harper's Bazaar India's covershoot, Disha Patani opted for a full-sleeved notch-lapel six-buttoned double-breasted black trenchcoat, which came from the London-based label, Cover Story. Her trench coat featured overlap detailing. She accessorised her look with multi-layered neckpieces and rings by Orra. The actress painted her nails maroon and let loose her side-parted streaked tresses. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, dark-hued eye shadow, and red lip shade spruced up her look.

Bhumi Pednekar In A Multi-hued Maxi

For the Condé Nast Traveller India's covershoot, Bhumi Pednekar donned a bishop-sleeved full-length beautiful maxi, which was splashed in multi-colours. Styled by Ekta Rajani, her dress featured a green-hued belt type fabric, which added structure to her attire. Bhumi's maxi came from Rara Avis. The actress left her mid-parted curly tresses loose and upped her look with soft contouring marked by filled brows, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

Kiara Advani In A Yellow-hued Outfit

For her first ever covershoot with Vogue India, Kiara Advani wore a full-sleeved yellow-hued outfit. Styled by Fabio Immediato, her attire featured red-hued graphic prints. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned hoops and let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses. Slight contouring and minimal base marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued glittering eye shadow, and red lip tint rounded out her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari In A Light Blue Dress

For the Travel + Leisure India & South Asia's covershoot, Aditi Rao Hydari picked an off-shoulder pretty light blue dress. Styled by Divyak D'Souza, her dress featured blossoming 3D florals and she looked lovely. The actress completed her look with a pair of red and white sports shoes and accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned hoops. She added style quotient to her look with a multi-hued printed ivory hat and let loose her highlighted wavy tresses. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, mascara, dark-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade wrapped up her look.

So, whose outfit for the covershoot did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Aditi Rao Hydari, Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani