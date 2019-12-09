Just In
- 29 min ago This All-Natural Henna Hair Dye Is The Only Remedy You Need For Your Grey Hair
-
- 42 min ago Ranveer Singh Rocks Two Extremely Different Outfits, Which One Did You Like More?
- 1 hr ago Katrina Kaif Or Janhvi Kapoor, Who Looked More Glamourous In The Sparkling Sari?
- 1 hr ago UK Lesbian Couple Becomes The First To Carry Their Child In Both Their Wombs
Don't Miss
- Technology Scientists Develop FrogPhone To Measure Wild Frog Population
- News One person, one gun: Govt moves further changes to Arms Amendment Bill
- Finance Sensex, Nifty End With Marginal Gains; End 2-Day Losing Run
- Travel Darjeeling - The Queen Of Hills
- Movies Shahid Kapoor Reveals His Reaction After Watching Nani's 'Jersey': 'I Cried Four Times'
- Sports Joining Kobe, LeBron as 50-point Laker 'humbling' for Davis
- Automobiles Yamaha R15 V3.0 BS-VI Launched In India At Rs 1.45 Lakh With Lower Power & Torque Figures
- Education TOEFL Go! Global: A Mobile App From ETS To Stand Out In Exam
Disha Patani And Other Divas Make A Fashionable Splash With Their Latest Magazine Covers
Recently, the four gorgeous Bollywood divas, Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, and Aditi Rao Hydari turned the covergirls for the December issue of Harper's Bazaar India, Condé Nast Traveller India,Vogue India, and Travel + Leisure India & South Asia respectively. The actresses oozed glamour and took the internet on fire with their stunning looks and fashionable outfits. So, let us take a close look at their covershoot attire and decode it.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on
Disha Patani In A Black Trench Coat
For the Harper's Bazaar India's covershoot, Disha Patani opted for a full-sleeved notch-lapel six-buttoned double-breasted black trenchcoat, which came from the London-based label, Cover Story. Her trench coat featured overlap detailing. She accessorised her look with multi-layered neckpieces and rings by Orra. The actress painted her nails maroon and let loose her side-parted streaked tresses. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, dark-hued eye shadow, and red lip shade spruced up her look.
View this post on Instagram
Living my golden moment. Publication: @cntravellerindia Photographer: @marieb.photography Stylist: @eksters Hair and Make-up: @eltonjfernandez Art Director: @nikita_315 Photographer's Assistant: Alex Waetze Stylist’s Assistant: @aeshah Hair and Make-up assistant: @krishnakami Tourism Partner: Ministry of tourism and creative economy, Republic of Indonesia (@indtravel) #WonderfulIndonesia On Bhumi: @raraavisbysonalverma
A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on
Bhumi Pednekar In A Multi-hued Maxi
For the Condé Nast Traveller India's covershoot, Bhumi Pednekar donned a bishop-sleeved full-length beautiful maxi, which was splashed in multi-colours. Styled by Ekta Rajani, her dress featured a green-hued belt type fabric, which added structure to her attire. Bhumi's maxi came from Rara Avis. The actress left her mid-parted curly tresses loose and upped her look with soft contouring marked by filled brows, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade.
View this post on Instagram
VOGUE🤩 A magazine I've been reading since my teens... can't describe the feeling of being on the cover! Literally feels like 2019 is the year of many dreams coming true💥 Thankyou to the entire team @vogueindia for making this year even more special than it already is🤗❤️🥰🤩😍💥🙌🏼🙏🏼 Photographed by Tarun Vishwa. Styled by: Fabio Immediato (@mrfabioimmediato) Hair: Gabriel Georgiou (@georgiougabriel). Makeup: Subhash Vagal (Subbu). Nails: The White Door, Mumbai (@thewhitedoorindia). Set design & props: Bindiya Chhabria (@bindiya01). Production: Bindiya Chhabria; Divya Jagwani (@divyajagwani). Movement direction: Shruti Jasani; Paras Sharma.
A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on
Kiara Advani In A Yellow-hued Outfit
For her first ever covershoot with Vogue India, Kiara Advani wore a full-sleeved yellow-hued outfit. Styled by Fabio Immediato, her attire featured red-hued graphic prints. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned hoops and let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses. Slight contouring and minimal base marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued glittering eye shadow, and red lip tint rounded out her look.
Aditi Rao Hydari In A Light Blue Dress
For the Travel + Leisure India & South Asia's covershoot, Aditi Rao Hydari picked an off-shoulder pretty light blue dress. Styled by Divyak D'Souza, her dress featured blossoming 3D florals and she looked lovely. The actress completed her look with a pair of red and white sports shoes and accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned hoops. She added style quotient to her look with a multi-hued printed ivory hat and let loose her highlighted wavy tresses. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, mascara, dark-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade wrapped up her look.
So, whose outfit for the covershoot did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Aditi Rao Hydari, Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani